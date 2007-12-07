Project Benefits Management: Linking projects to the Business
1st Edition
Description
Successful projects are the basis for the business many successful organisations, but many professionals lack the basic skills required to manage projects successfully. This book shows how to maximise the outcomes of projects and to ensure that the benefits arising from projects -- large or small -- are fully realized by the business. This key outcome can be easily overlooked or sidelined by the need to keep projects on track.
Visually lead, to the point, with case studies and best practice guidelines throughout, the hard-won real world experience found in this book makes it a powerful PM resource for anyone involved in project management.
Key Features
- Links project management to business goals for career project managers and those involved with project intermittently
- Focuses on the needs of engineering, industrial and process projects
Readership
Project managers in engineering and process industry sectors; APM and PMI students; MBAs and Masters students
Table of Contents
Projects & Business; Benefits Concept; Benefits Specification - Part 1: Linking scope to benefits; Benefits Specification - Part 2: Business Case Development; Benefits Realisation; Short Case Studies: Product storage and distribution facility project; Pharmaceutical facility refurbishment project; Organisational change programme
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 7th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557663
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750684774
About the Author
Trish Melton
Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK