Project Benefits Management: Linking projects to the Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750684774, 9780080557663

Project Benefits Management: Linking projects to the Business

1st Edition

Authors: Trish Melton Jim Yates Peter Iles-Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080557663
Paperback ISBN: 9780750684774
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th December 2007
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
39.94
70.00
59.50
67.95
57.76
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
57.95
49.26
39.99
33.99
64.95
55.21
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Successful projects are the basis for the business many successful organisations, but many professionals lack the basic skills required to manage projects successfully. This book shows how to maximise the outcomes of projects and to ensure that the benefits arising from projects -- large or small -- are fully realized by the business. This key outcome can be easily overlooked or sidelined by the need to keep projects on track.

Visually lead, to the point, with case studies and best practice guidelines throughout, the hard-won real world experience found in this book makes it a powerful PM resource for anyone involved in project management.

Key Features

  • Links project management to business goals for career project managers and those involved with project intermittently
  • Focuses on the needs of engineering, industrial and process projects

Readership

Project managers in engineering and process industry sectors; APM and PMI students; MBAs and Masters students

Table of Contents

Projects & Business; Benefits Concept; Benefits Specification - Part 1: Linking scope to benefits; Benefits Specification - Part 2: Business Case Development; Benefits Realisation; Short Case Studies: Product storage and distribution facility project; Pharmaceutical facility refurbishment project; Organisational change programme

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080557663
Paperback ISBN:
9780750684774

About the Author

Trish Melton

Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK

Jim Yates

Peter Iles-Smith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.