PROJECT AND ENGINEERING MANAGEMENT FOR OFFSHORE STRUCTURES
1st Edition
Description
Oil and gas assets are under constant pressure and engineers and managers need engineering management training and strategies to ensure their operations are safe and cost effective. Gaining practical guidance is not trained ahead of time and learned on the job. Project and Engineering Management for Offshore Structures delivers a critical training tool for engineers to prepare cost estimates and understand the most recent management methods. Specific to the oil and gas offshore industry, the reference dives into project economics, interface management, and contracts. Methods for analyzing risk, activity calculations, and risk response strategies are covered for offshore, FPSO, and pipelines. Supported with case studies, detailed discussions, and practical applications, Project and Engineering Management for Offshore Structures gives oil and gas managers a management toolbox to extend asset life, reduce costs, and minimalize impact to personnel and environment.
Key Features
- Discuss engineering management for new and existing offshore platforms, including FPSOs and subsea pipelines
- Understand the most recent PMP modules and management methods
- Learn the best tools, tactics, and forms through several practical case studies
Readership
Project manager; project engineer or any technical discipline working for offshore projects
Table of Contents
1. Offshore Projects characteristics
1.1 Offshore projects
1.2 Offshore project management
1.3 Offshore project stages
1.4 Offshore project scope
1.5 Project execution plan
1.6 Offshore Brown Field Project
1.7 Offshore project management characteristics
1.8 The successful offshore project
1.9 Offshore Project staff roles
1.10 Offshore project management task
2. Engineering and Interface Management
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Engineering management for offshore project
2.3 Offshore project interfaces
2.4 Interface management role
3. Offshore project economics and cost estimate
3.1 Economic analysis
3.2 Cost estimate
3.3 Project cost control
4. Offshore Project Time schedule
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Responsibility of the team
4.3 Expected activity time duration
4.4 Calculate the activity time period
4.5 Preparation of time schedule
4.6 Time schedule and project measurement
4.7 Planning summary
5. Human Resource Challenges
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Offshore Project Organization types
5.3 Work break down structure WBS
5.4 Organization breakdown structure OBS
5.5 OBS/WBS Matrix
5.6 Work packages
5.7 Project manager roles and responsibility
5.8 Allocate resources to the project plan
5.8 Relationship between project parties
5.9 Document and Information Transfer
5.10 Project Information Transfer protocol
6. Contracts and procurement
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bidders prequalification
6.3 Offshore projects Contracts
6.4 Contract For Engineering Studies
6.5 Project Tender Package
6.6 Concept of ISO project Contracts
6.7 Concept of FIDIC Contracts
6.8 Contracts General Conditions
6.9 Concept of Arbitration Process
6.10 Offshore projects Tenders Types
6.11 Procurement process
6.12 Project Closeout Report
7. Construction, installation and quality management
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Construction and installation management
7.3 Total quality management
7.4 Contractors quality evaluation
7.5 Construction and Installation phase
7.6 Quality in Commissioning and Start up Phase
8. Practical risk management for offshore structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Risk Definition
8.3 General project risks
8.4 Sources of Project Uncertainty
8.5 Offshore project Risk Assessment
8.6 Filtering and Grouping the Risks
8.7 Methods of Analyzing risks
8.8 Risk Response Planning, Strategies and mitigation
8.9 Ways of Risk transfer
Appendix-A: Project abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323857956
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323899987
About the Author
Mohamed El-Reedy
Mohamed A. El-Reedy's background is in structural engineering. His main area of research is reliability of concrete and steel structures. He has provided consulting to different engineering companies, the oil and gas industries in Egypt, and international oil companies such as the International Egyptian Oil Company (IEOC) and British Petroleum (BP). Moreover, he provides different concrete and steel structure design packages for residential buildings, warehouses, and telecommunication towers, and for electrical projects with a major oil and gas construction company in Egypt. He has participated in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) projects with international engineering firms. Currently, Dr. El-Reedy is responsible for reliability, inspection, and maintenance strategy for onshore concrete structures and offshore steel structure platforms. He has performed these tasks for a hundred structures in the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea. Mohamed earned a PhD in structural engineering, a M.Sc degree in materials and concrete technology, and a B.Sc. in civil engineering, all from Cairo University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Structural Consultant Engineer (Oil and Gas Projects), Maryotia Faisal, Egypt
Ratings and Reviews
