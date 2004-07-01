Progress in Ultra-short Electromagnetic Pulse Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781903996645

Progress in Ultra-short Electromagnetic Pulse Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Jean-Francois Eloy
Paperback ISBN: 9781903996645
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st July 2004
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.09
84.23
44.95
38.21
38.99
33.14
7300.00
6205.00
62.95
53.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book highlights new concepts in different fields of electromagnetics. An electromagnetic pulse is a high-intensity, short-duration burst of energy. Ultra-short electromagnetic sources have numerous possible advanced applications including: the creation and investigation of new drugs and other medically significant molecular structures; investigation of energy processes in DNA structures; treatment of cancerous and genetic diseases; development of industrial materials used under high pressure; nuclear waste treatment and storage; fusion reactions.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest developments in this developing technology
  • A key topic for researchers in physics and medicine
  • Well-known author in both Europe and the United States

Readership

Postgraduate students and practising engineers; biologists; chemists, biochemists; biophysicists; nuclear physicists; astrophysicists and laser specialists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: electromagnetic waves: The concept of coherence; laser beam source; laser - matter interaction; ultra-wideband ultra-short electromagnetic pulses; synchrotron radiation sources; Interaction with matter; Space-time and time-frequency approaches. 2. Ultra-short electromagnetic pulse generation and interaction: Theoretical and analytical approach; Instrumentation for ultra-short pulse generation and signal data processing; applications. 3. Ultra-short Laser-Matter Interactions: Nuclear fusion and laser-produced plasmas; Ultra-short laser pulses and interaction with matter. 4. Temporal Aspects for a Synchrotron Radiation source: Interaction of Ultra-short X-ray Pulses with Matter: Progress and trends in instrumentation and X-ray optics; X-ray temporal modulation for dynamic studies in condensed matter in biology, biochemistry and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9781903996645

About the Author

Jean-Francois Eloy

Jean-Francois Eloy is author of numerous papers and articles that have appeared in international publications and has occupied research positions at the Research Centre of Strasbourg-Cronenbourg, the French Atomic Energy Agency and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility as well as consultant expert at MIT in the USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

French Atomic Energy Agency and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. Consultant at MIT, USA.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.