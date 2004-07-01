Progress in Ultra-short Electromagnetic Pulse Technology
1st Edition
Description
This book highlights new concepts in different fields of electromagnetics. An electromagnetic pulse is a high-intensity, short-duration burst of energy. Ultra-short electromagnetic sources have numerous possible advanced applications including: the creation and investigation of new drugs and other medically significant molecular structures; investigation of energy processes in DNA structures; treatment of cancerous and genetic diseases; development of industrial materials used under high pressure; nuclear waste treatment and storage; fusion reactions.
Key Features
- Presents the latest developments in this developing technology
- A key topic for researchers in physics and medicine
- Well-known author in both Europe and the United States
Readership
Postgraduate students and practising engineers; biologists; chemists, biochemists; biophysicists; nuclear physicists; astrophysicists and laser specialists
Table of Contents
- Introduction: electromagnetic waves: The concept of coherence; laser beam source; laser - matter interaction; ultra-wideband ultra-short electromagnetic pulses; synchrotron radiation sources; Interaction with matter; Space-time and time-frequency approaches. 2. Ultra-short electromagnetic pulse generation and interaction: Theoretical and analytical approach; Instrumentation for ultra-short pulse generation and signal data processing; applications. 3. Ultra-short Laser-Matter Interactions: Nuclear fusion and laser-produced plasmas; Ultra-short laser pulses and interaction with matter. 4. Temporal Aspects for a Synchrotron Radiation source: Interaction of Ultra-short X-ray Pulses with Matter: Progress and trends in instrumentation and X-ray optics; X-ray temporal modulation for dynamic studies in condensed matter in biology, biochemistry and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 1st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781903996645
About the Author
Jean-Francois Eloy
Jean-Francois Eloy is author of numerous papers and articles that have appeared in international publications and has occupied research positions at the Research Centre of Strasbourg-Cronenbourg, the French Atomic Energy Agency and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility as well as consultant expert at MIT in the USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
French Atomic Energy Agency and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. Consultant at MIT, USA.