Progress in Theoretical Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125431026, 9780323153959

Progress in Theoretical Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Fred Snell
eBook ISBN: 9780323153959
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 366
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Progress in Theoretical Biology, Volume 2, brings together the significant and timely theoretical developments in particular areas of biology in a critical and synthetic manner. It is concerned with a field which has emerged as an identifiable subdiscipline of the biological sciences. This emergence and recognition signify that biological science has evolved from its initial stage of description and classification into the adolescence of transformation to the quantitative.
The book's opening chapter develops a theory that uses a new generalization of statistical mechanics to provide a basis for understanding how the microscopic behavior of nonliving parts can generate the macroscopic appearance of a living aggregate. The subsequent chapters discuss theoretical methods in systematic and evolutionary studies; the theory of neural masses; the design of chemical reaction systems; cooperative processes in biological systems; and the organization of motor systems.
This book is intended for the modern biological scientist as well as for the physical scientist who is inquisitive of the ways of the most complex of all processes.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Nicholas Rashevsky

Contents of Volume 1

Living Aggregates of Nonliving Parts: A Generalized Statistical Mechanical Theory

I. Introduction

II. Generalized Statistical Mechanics

III. Active and Passive Anomalous Transport

IV. Living Organization

References

Theoretical Methods in Systematic and Evolutionary Studies

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Method

III. Concepts for Comparison and Review

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Waves, Pulses, and the Theory of Neural Masses

I. Introduction

II. Comparison of the Hypotheses of Reflex Centers and of Pulse Logic

III. State Variables of Neural Masses

IV. The Parameters of Neural Masses

V. Some Implications for Neural Information Processing

VI. Summary

Notes

References

Design for Autonomous Chemical Growth under Different Environmental Constraints

I. Introduction

II. Examples of Autonomous Chemical Growth

III. Simplest Forms of Autonomous Growth in Different Environments

IV. The Bottleneck Constraint of Chemical Self-Reproduction

V. Adequate Design for Autonomous Chemical Growth under Increasing Environmental Restrictivity

VI. Discussion

References

Cooperative Processes in Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Analysis

III. Conformational Transformations in Biopolymers

IV. Small Molecule-Large Molecule Reactions

V. Cooperativity of Biological Membranes

VI. Self-Sorting of Biological Cells

VII. Polarization Phenomena in a Society

References

Problems of Organization of Motor Systems

I. Introduction

II. Uses of Low-Level Combinations

III. Control of Movement by the Brain

IV. A Program of Research

V. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index






About the Editor

Fred Snell

