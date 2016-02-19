Progress in Theoretical Biology
1st Edition
Volume 6
Editors: Robert Rosen
eBook ISBN: 9781483219301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 228
Description
Progress in Theoretical Biology, Volume 6 covers the theoretical analysis of biological phenomena.
The book discusses the potentials in chemical systems far from thermodynamic equilibrium, particularly the reduction of reaction-diffusion systems to catastrophe theory; and a form of logic suited for biology. The text describes the order-disorder transitions in polyelectrolytes and the chaos in systems in population biology. An artificial cognitive-plus-motivational system and pattern generation in networks are also encompassed.
Biophysicists and physiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Potentials in Chemical Systems Far from Thermodynamic Equilibrium: The Reduction of Reaction-Diffusion Systems to Catastrophe Theory
I. Introduction
II. The Existence Problem
III. The Stability Problem
IV. The Biological, Chemical, and Mathematical Significance of the Results
V. A Chemical Example
References
A Form of Logic Suited for Biology
I. Introduction: Biology versus Physics
II. The Structuralist Method
III. Finiteness. Individuality
IV. Finite Classes and Selection
V. The Stability of Information
VI. Selected Patterns
References
Order-Disorder Transitions in Poly electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. The Ising Model
III. Fluctuation Theory
IV. A Boltzmann Equation for Nonequilibrium States
V. Complex Fugacity
VI. Partition Functions for Cooperative Processes in Nonequilibrium States
VII. Conclusion
References
Note Added in Proof
Chaos in Systems in Population Biology
I. Introduction
II. Time Delays
III. Age-Class and Many-Species Models
IV. Examples from Genetics
V. Continuous Models
VI. Imposed Oscillations
VII. Chaos as Noise
VIII. Sharkovski's Theorem
IX. Discrete-Valued Densities
References
An Artificial Cognitive-plus-Motivational System
I. Introduction
II. Artificial Motivation
III. Artificial Cognition
IV. The Combined System
V. Some Open Problems
VI. Summary
References
Pattern Generation in Networks
I. Introduction
II. Networks
III. Examples of Networks
IV. Networks as Morphogenetic Models
References
Index
About the Editor
Robert Rosen
