Progress in Theoretical Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125431064, 9781483219301

Progress in Theoretical Biology

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: Robert Rosen
eBook ISBN: 9781483219301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 228
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Theoretical Biology, Volume 6 covers the theoretical analysis of biological phenomena.
The book discusses the potentials in chemical systems far from thermodynamic equilibrium, particularly the reduction of reaction-diffusion systems to catastrophe theory; and a form of logic suited for biology. The text describes the order-disorder transitions in polyelectrolytes and the chaos in systems in population biology. An artificial cognitive-plus-motivational system and pattern generation in networks are also encompassed.
Biophysicists and physiologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Potentials in Chemical Systems Far from Thermodynamic Equilibrium: The Reduction of Reaction-Diffusion Systems to Catastrophe Theory

I. Introduction

II. The Existence Problem

III. The Stability Problem

IV. The Biological, Chemical, and Mathematical Significance of the Results

V. A Chemical Example

References

A Form of Logic Suited for Biology

I. Introduction: Biology versus Physics

II. The Structuralist Method

III. Finiteness. Individuality

IV. Finite Classes and Selection

V. The Stability of Information

VI. Selected Patterns

References

Order-Disorder Transitions in Poly electrolytes

I. Introduction

II. The Ising Model

III. Fluctuation Theory

IV. A Boltzmann Equation for Nonequilibrium States

V. Complex Fugacity

VI. Partition Functions for Cooperative Processes in Nonequilibrium States

VII. Conclusion

References

Note Added in Proof

Chaos in Systems in Population Biology

I. Introduction

II. Time Delays

III. Age-Class and Many-Species Models

IV. Examples from Genetics

V. Continuous Models

VI. Imposed Oscillations

VII. Chaos as Noise

VIII. Sharkovski's Theorem

IX. Discrete-Valued Densities

References

An Artificial Cognitive-plus-Motivational System

I. Introduction

II. Artificial Motivation

III. Artificial Cognition

IV. The Combined System

V. Some Open Problems

VI. Summary

References

Pattern Generation in Networks

I. Introduction

II. Networks

III. Examples of Networks

IV. Networks as Morphogenetic Models

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219301

About the Editor

Robert Rosen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.