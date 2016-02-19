Progress in Theoretical Biology
1st Edition
Volume 3
Editors: Robert Rosen Fred M. Snell
eBook ISBN: 9781483219271
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 364
Description
Progress in Theoretical Biology, Volume 3 lays particular emphasis on ecology, the theory of learning systems, and the theory of the genetic code.
The book discusses the ecosystem patterns in randomly fluctuating environments; the classical and instrumental learning by neural networks; and the genetic language. The text also describes psychophysical discrimination as well as the linear systems analysis of the calcium cycle in a forested watershed ecosystem.
Biologists, ecologists, geneticists, zoologists, and cytologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Ecosystem Patterns in Randomly Fluctuating Environments
I. Introduction
II. Community Patterns
III. Meanings of Stability
IV. Spatially Homogeneous Environments
V. Some Effects of Spatial Heterogeneity
VI. A Speculation
Appendix
References
Classical and Instrumental Learning by Neural Networks
I. Introduction
II. Classical Conditioning
III. Psychophysiological Interpretation
IV. Outstars
V. Avalanches
VI. Arbitrary Anatomies and Generalized Physiological Laws
VII. Serial Learning
VIII. Instrumental Conditioning
IX. Possible Chemical Substrates of Network Processes
References
The Genetic Language
I. General Characteristics of the Genetic Language
II. The Genetic Language at the Codon Level
III. The Genetic Language at the Cistron Level
References
Psychophysical Discrimination
I. Introduction
II. Intensity Discrimination
III. Psychophysical Discrimination of Simultaneous Stimuli
IV. Two-Factor Elements and Psychophysical Discrimination of Simultaneous Stimuli
V. Two-Factor Networks and the D(2,2) Psychophysical Discriminating Network
VI. Learning Theory and the D(2,2) Psychophysical Discriminating Network
VII. Autonomous State Classification and Psychophysical Discrimination of Simultaneous Stimuli
VIII. Heuristic Considerations on Two-Factor Discriminating Networks
IX. The Extensions of Landahl's Model
X. A General Model for Psychophysical Discrimination of Simultaneous Stimuli
XI. Time Quantization in a Two-Factor Discriminating Network
XII. Variable Stimuli
XIII. Limitations of Neural Modeling
References
A Linear Systems Analysis of the Calcium Cycle in a Forested Watershed Ecosystem
I. Introduction
II. The Modeling Approach
III. Model Simulation
IV. Time Domain Analysis
V. Frequency Response Analysis
VI. Stability Analysis
VII. Sensitivity Analysis
VIII. Synthesis and Conclusions
References
Subject Index
About the Editor
Robert Rosen
Fred M. Snell
