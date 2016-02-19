Progress in Surface and Membrane Science
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 6 covers the developments in the study of surface and membrane science. The book discusses the progress in surface and membrane science; the solid state chemistry of the silver halide surface; and the experimental and theoretical aspects of the double layer at the mercury-solution interface. The text also describes contact-angle hysteresis; ion binding and ion transport produced by neutral lipid-soluble molecules; and the biophysical interactions of blood proteins with polymeric and artificial surfaces. Physical chemists, biophysicists, and physiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Errata
Solid State Chemistry of the Silver Halide Surface
1. General Remarks on Silver Halides
2. Boundary Layers at Silver Halide-Aqueous Solution Interfaces
3. Adsorption and Desorption Phenomena
4. Reactions at the Silver Halide Surface
References
Double Layer at the Mercury-Solution Interface
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Aspects
III. Theoretical Aspects
List of Symbols
References
Contact-Angle Hysteresis
I. Introduction
II. Types of Contact-Angle Variation
III. Contact-Angle Hysteresis
IV. Dynamic Contact Angles
V. Conclusions
References
Ion Binding and Ion Transport Produced by Neutral Lipid-Soluble Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Theoretically Expected Properties of Carriers (In the Equilibrium Domain)
III. Experimentally Observed Properties Of Carriers In The Equilibrium Domain
IV. Use of Ion Carriers as "Membrane Probes"
V. Cation Selectivity of Carrier Antibiotics Compared to that of Cell Membranes
VI. Equilibrium Energetics Underlying the Equilibrium Selectivity of Neutral Ion-Sequestering Molecules
VII. Speculations on the Permeability Mechanism in Normal Plasma Membranes and its Reconstruction in Artificial Systems
References
Structure and Function of the Nuclear Envelope and Related Cytomembranes
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Cytochemistry of Pore-Associated Material
IV. Experimental Aspects of the Pore-Annulus Complex
V. Variations in Structure
VI. Isolation and Biochemical Characterization
VII. Function
VIII. Behavior of the Nuclear Envelope During Mitosis
IX. Annulate Lamellae
References
Biophysical Interactions of Blood Proteins with Polymeric and Artificial Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Blood-Compatible Surfaces
IV. Blood Coagulation
V. Behavior of Blood Proteins and Platelets at Interfaces
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
