Progress in Surface and Membrane Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125718066, 9781483219721

Progress in Surface and Membrane Science

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: J. F. Danielli M. D. Rosenberg D. A. Cadenhead
eBook ISBN: 9781483219721
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1973
Page Count: 394
Description

Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 6 covers the developments in the study of surface and membrane science. The book discusses the progress in surface and membrane science; the solid state chemistry of the silver halide surface; and the experimental and theoretical aspects of the double layer at the mercury-solution interface. The text also describes contact-angle hysteresis; ion binding and ion transport produced by neutral lipid-soluble molecules; and the biophysical interactions of blood proteins with polymeric and artificial surfaces. Physical chemists, biophysicists, and physiologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Errata

Solid State Chemistry of the Silver Halide Surface

1. General Remarks on Silver Halides

2. Boundary Layers at Silver Halide-Aqueous Solution Interfaces

3. Adsorption and Desorption Phenomena

4. Reactions at the Silver Halide Surface

References

Double Layer at the Mercury-Solution Interface

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Aspects

III. Theoretical Aspects

List of Symbols

References

Contact-Angle Hysteresis

I. Introduction

II. Types of Contact-Angle Variation

III. Contact-Angle Hysteresis

IV. Dynamic Contact Angles

V. Conclusions

References

Ion Binding and Ion Transport Produced by Neutral Lipid-Soluble Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Theoretically Expected Properties of Carriers (In the Equilibrium Domain)

III. Experimentally Observed Properties Of Carriers In The Equilibrium Domain

IV. Use of Ion Carriers as "Membrane Probes"

V. Cation Selectivity of Carrier Antibiotics Compared to that of Cell Membranes

VI. Equilibrium Energetics Underlying the Equilibrium Selectivity of Neutral Ion-Sequestering Molecules

VII. Speculations on the Permeability Mechanism in Normal Plasma Membranes and its Reconstruction in Artificial Systems

References

Structure and Function of the Nuclear Envelope and Related Cytomembranes

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Cytochemistry of Pore-Associated Material

IV. Experimental Aspects of the Pore-Annulus Complex

V. Variations in Structure

VI. Isolation and Biochemical Characterization

VII. Function

VIII. Behavior of the Nuclear Envelope During Mitosis

IX. Annulate Lamellae

References

Biophysical Interactions of Blood Proteins with Polymeric and Artificial Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Blood-Compatible Surfaces

IV. Blood Coagulation

V. Behavior of Blood Proteins and Platelets at Interfaces

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

J. F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

M. D. Rosenberg

D. A. Cadenhead

