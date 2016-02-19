Progress in Surface and Membrane Science
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 4 covers the developments in the study of surface and membrane science. The book discusses waves at interfaces; recent investigations on the thickness of surface layers; and surface analysis by low-energy electron diffraction and Auger electron spectroscopy. The text also describes the anode electrolyte interface; the interactions of adsorbed proteins and polypeptides at interfaces; and peptide-induced ion transport in synthetic and biological membranes. The monolayer adsorption on crystalline surfaces is also considered. Chemists and metallurgists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Waves at Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. The Hydrodynamic Theory of Waves at Interfaces
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Experimental Results
List of Principal Symbols
References
Recent Investigations on the Thickness of Surface Layers
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Surface Layer Thickness
III. Statistical Mechanical Considerations
IV. Surface Layer Thickness and the Thermodynamics of Surface Phenomena
V. Determination of the Minimal Possible Thickness of Surface Layers from Experimental Data
VI. Optical Methods for the Study of Surface Layer Thickness
VII. Surface Layer Thickness Near the Critical Point
References
Surface Analysis by Low-Energy Electron Diffraction and Auger Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Experimental Approach
IV. Limitations and Versatility of Experimental Techniques
V. Applications
VI. Prospectus
Bibliography
References
The Anode Electrolyte Interface
I. Introduction
II. Aspects of Double Layer Structure
III. Semiconductor-Electrolyte Interface
IV. Metal Anode-Electrolyte Interface
References
Interactions of Adsorbed Proteins and Polypeptides at Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. Formation and Characterization of Polypeptide and Protein Surface Films
III. Surface Effect on Enzymic Activity
References
Peptide-lnduced Ion Transport in Synthetic and Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Relationship of Ion Transport to Energy Transduction
III. Influence of the Energy State on Cation Responses in Mitochondrial Membranes
IV. Mechanism of Peptide-Induced Cation Transport in Natural and Synthetic Membranes
References
Note Added in Proof
Monolayer Adsorption on Crystalline Surfaces
I. Historical Survey of Adsorption
II. Current Theories of Monolayer Adsorption
III. Isoenergetic and Homotattic Adsorbents
IV. Adsorption Isotherms of Simple Molecules on Exfoliated Graphite
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219707
About the Editor
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York