Progress in Surface and Membrane Science
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 12 covers the advances in the study of surface and membrane science. The book discusses the topographical differentiation of the cell surface; the NMR studies of model biological membrane system; and an irreversible thermodynamic approach to energy coupling in mitochondria and chloroplasts. The text also describes water at surfaces; the nature of microemulsions; and the energy principle in the stability of interfaces. Biochemists, physicists, chemical engineers, and people involved in surface and coatings research will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Topological Differentiation of the Cell Surface
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Topography of the Cell Surface
III. Molecular Topography of the Cell Surface
IV. Regulation of the Topography of the Cell Surface
V. Concluding Remarks
NMR Studies of Model Biological Membrane Systems: Unsonicated Surfactant-Water Dispersions
I. Introduction
II. NMR Linewidth Studies of Surfactant Multilayers
III. NMR Relaxation Studies of Multilayer Dispersions
IV. Diffusion Studies of Amphiphilic Molecules in Multilayer Dispersions
V. NMR Investigations of Water and Ions Associated With Surfactants
VI. High Resolution NMR Studies of Lecithin-Water Multilayer Dispersions
VII. Summary and Discussion
An Irreversible Thermodynamic Approach to Energy Coupling In Mitochondria and Chloroplasts
I. Energy Conversion In Mitochondria and Chloroplasts
II. Phenomenological Description of Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation
III. Thermodynamic Criteria for Models of Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation
Water At Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Physical Methods
III. Oxides
IV. Silica and Silicate Systems
V. Metals
VI. Carbohydrates
VII. Nucleic Acids
VIII. Proteins
The Nature of Microemulsions
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Microemulsions
III. Theoretical Considerations
IV. Conclusions
Addendum
The Energy Principle in the Stability of Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. General Stability Problem and Scope of Article
III. Minimal Surface Problems
IV. Single Free Interfaces with Volume Constraint
V. Stability of Multiple Interface Systems
VI. Miscellaneous Problems and Methods
VII. Stop-Press Addendum
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219783
About the Editor
D. A. Cadenhead
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York