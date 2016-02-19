Progress in Surface and Membrane Science
1st Edition
Volume 9
Editors: D. A. Cadenhead J. F. Danielli M. D. Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483219752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 328
Description
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 9 covers the developments in surface and membrane science. The book discusses the physical adsorption of gases and vapors in micropores; the chemisorption theory; and the role of radioisotopes in the studies of chemisorption and catalysis. The text also describes the interaction of ions with monolayers; and the isolation and characterization of mycoplasma membranes. Chemists, physical chemists, and microbiologists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Recent Volumes
Physical Adsorption of Gases and Vapors in Micropores
I. Introduction
II. Adsorption in Micropores
III. Fundamentals of the Theory of Physical Adsorption of Gases and Vapors in Micropores
IV. Application of Theory to Adsorption of Gases and Vapors on Microporous Adsorbents of Different Chemical Nature
V. Fundamentals of Thermodynamics of Adsorption in Micropores
VI. Main Drawbacks of the Theory of Volume Filling of Micropores
References
Chemisorption Theory
I. Introduction
II. Chemisorption by Simple Metals
III. Transition Metals
IV. The Induced Covalent Bond
V. Indirect Interactions Between Adatoms
VI. Approximate Many-Electron Wave Functions for Chemisorption
VII. Machine Calculations
Notes Added in Proof
References
Radioisotopes in Studies of Chemisorption and Catalysis
I. Introduction
II. Instrumental Methods
III. Tracer Investigations of Solid Surfaces
IV. Surface Heterogeneity in Adsorption and Catalysis
V. Kinetics and Mechanism of Surface Processes
VI. Labeling of Solid Surfaces with Inert Gases
VII. Structural Changes in Catalysts
References
General References
Interaction of Ions with Monolayers
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Ions with Monolayers
III. Ionic Specific Effects and Ion Exchange by Monolayers
IV. Conclusion
Symbols
References
The Mycoplasma Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Mycoplasma Membranes
III. Membrane Lipids
IV. Membrane Proteins
V. Conclusion
References
Subject index
About the Editor
D. A. Cadenhead
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York
M. D. Rosenberg
Ratings and Reviews
