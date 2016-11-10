Progress in Rubber Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead publishing series in composites science and engineering
- 1. General introduction to rubber compounding
- Abstract
- Abbrevations
- 1.1 Compounding and its importance
- 1.2 Introduction to compounding ingredients
- 1.3 Rubber processing equipments
- 1.4 Different vulcanization methods
- 1.5 Testing of compounded rubber
- 1.6 New trends in rubber compounding
- 1.7 Conclusion and future outlook
- Reference and further reading
- 2. Micro- and nano-fillers used in the rubber industry
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Rubber category
- 2.3 Fillers in the rubber industry
- 2.4 Impact of particle features on composites properties
- 2.5 Summary
- Nomenclature
- References
- 3. Mechanism of reinforcement using nanofillers in rubber nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Reinforcing nanofillers for rubbers
- 3.3 Mechanism of rubber reinforcement by nanofillers
- 3.4 Conclusions
- References
- 4. Interphase characterization in rubber nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Interphase characterization in rubber composites
- 4.3 Interfacial modification
- 4.4 Summary
- Nomenclature
- References
- 5. Rubber nanocomposites with nanoclay as the filler
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Nanoclay structure, chemical modification, and characterization
- 5.3 Type of rubbers and their characteristic properties
- 5.4 Preparation of rubber nanoclay composites
- 5.5 Manufacturing techniques
- 5.6 Nanocomposite structure and characterization of structure and morphology
- 5.7 Properties of nanocomposites
- 5.8 Conclusion and applications
- References
- 6. Rubber nanocomposites with graphene as the nanofiller
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Graphite, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and graphene
- 6.3 Graphene–rubber nanocomposites
- 6.4 Conclusions and prospects
- References
- 7. Rubber nanocomposites with polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) as the nanofiller
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Structure & Synthesis of POSS
- 7.3 Synthesis
- 7.4 Properties of POSS-Nanocomposites
- 7.5 POSS as Structure Directing Component
- 7.6 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 8. Rubber nanocomposites with new core-shell metal oxides as nanofillers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Experimental
- 8.3 Results and discussion
- 8.4 Swelling properties
- 8.5 Conclusions
- References
- 9. Rubber nanocomposites with metal oxides as nanofillers
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Preparation of metal oxide nanoparticles
- 9.3 Preparation and processing of rubber nanocomposites containing different metal oxide nanoparticles
- 9.4 Properties and applications of rubber nanocomposites filled with metal oxide nanoparticles
- 9.5 Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 10. Rubber blend nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction to elastomers
- 10.2 Rubber blends and composites
- 10.3 Importance of rubber blend nanocomposites
- 10.4 Summary and future scope
- References
- 11. Hybrid filler systems in rubber nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Nanocomposites based on organoclays and carbon black
- 11.3 Nanocomposites based on CNT and carbon black
- 11.4 Nanocomposites based on nanographite and carbon black
- 11.5 Nanocomposites based on CNT and silica
- 11.6 Rationalization of the mechanical reinforcement
- 11.7 Hybrid systems made by different nanofillers
- 11.8 Conclusions and perspectives
- List of abbreviations
- References
- 12. Manufacturing and Structure of Rubber Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 12.1 A comment on rubber reinforcement by the nanofiller
- 12.2 Features of preparing the rubber composite by the soft processing method
- 12.3 Manufacturing by soft process and conventional mixing method
- 12.4 Comparison of mechanical properties of in situ silica and lignin composites from the two methods
- 12.5 Visualization of nanofiller dispersion in the three-dimensional space
- 12.6 Dispersion of silica and optical transparency of silica filled rubber
- 12.7 Carbon black network structure and rubber reinforcement
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgement
- References
- 13. Rubber nanocomposites with nanocellulose
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction: the importance of rubber/nanocellulose composites
- 13.2 Different nanocellulose materials
- 13.3 Preparation of rubber/nanocellulose composites
- 13.4 Major techniques used for characterizing rubber nanocomposites
- 13.5 Structure and properties of different rubber nanocomposites with nanocellulose
- 13.6 Conclusion
- References
- 14. Thermal conductivity and dielectric properties of silicone rubber nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Thermal conductivity of silicone rubber nanocomposites
- 14.3 Surface charge of direct-fluorinated silicone rubber nanocomposites and its effect on DC flashover characteristics
- 14.4 Tree characteristics in silicone rubber/SiO2 nanocomposites
- 14.5 Conclusion
- References
- 15. Computational simulation in elastomer nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 15.1 Computer simulation techniques
- 15.2 Dispersion of NPs: structure and phase behavior
- 15.3 Interfacial chain structure and dynamics between elastomer and NPs
- 15.4 Static and dynamic mechanics of ENCs
- 15.5 Thermal and electrical conductivity of ENCs
- 15.6 Future simulation opportunities and challenges
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Index
Description
Progress in Rubber Nanocomposites provides an up-to-date review on the latest advances and developments in the field of rubber nanocomposites. It is intended to serve as a one-stop reference resource to showcase important research accomplishments in the area of rubber nanocomposites, with particular emphasis on the use of nanofillers.
Chapters discuss major progress in the field and provide scope for further developments that will have an impact in the industrial research area. Global leaders and researchers from industry, academia, government, and private research institutions contribute valuable information.
Key Features
- A one-stop reference relating to the processing and characterization of rubber nanocomposites
- Presents the morphological, thermal, and mechanical properties that are discussed in detail
- Contains key highlights in the form of dedicated chapters on interphase characterization, applications, and computer simulation
Readership
Postgraduates, engineers and research scholars primarily in the field of materials science, polymer chemistry, and polymer physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 10th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004098
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Hanna Maria Editor
Ms Hanna J. Maria, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India;