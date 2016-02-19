Progress in Reversal Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444703910, 9780080867052

Progress in Reversal Theory, Volume 51

1st Edition

Editors: M.J. Apter J.H. Kerr M.P. Cowles
eBook ISBN: 9780080867052
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444703910
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 1988
Page Count: 393
Table of Contents

General Perspectives. Stress and Coping. Paradoxical Behaviour. States and Reversals. Dominance and Its Measurement. Self and Other. Appendices. Indices.

Description

Reversal Theory is a new general theory of motivation, emotion, personality, psychopathology and stress which challenges previous ideas in these fields and sets up an unusually broad and integrative conceptual framework of its own.

The papers in the six sections which make up this volume are concerned with:
- developing the theory itself
- looking at different research areas, or psychological problems, from the perspective of reversal theory
- describing empirical studies of different kinds aimed at testing ideas drawn from the theory.

Reviews

"Progress in Reversal Theory consists of a selection of papers presented at two recent conferences on reversal theory and as such represents a good sample of the recent research stimulated by the theory. It is, therefore, valuable for any psychologist who wishes to see how the theory stands up to experimental verification and extension." --British Journal of Psychology

