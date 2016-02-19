Progress in Reversal Theory, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Perspectives. Stress and Coping. Paradoxical Behaviour. States and Reversals. Dominance and Its Measurement. Self and Other. Appendices. Indices.
Description
Reversal Theory is a new general theory of motivation, emotion, personality, psychopathology and stress which challenges previous ideas in these fields and sets up an unusually broad and integrative conceptual framework of its own.
The papers in the six sections which make up this volume are concerned with:
- developing the theory itself
- looking at different research areas, or psychological problems, from the perspective of reversal theory
- describing empirical studies of different kinds aimed at testing ideas drawn from the theory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st April 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867052
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444703910
Reviews
"Progress in Reversal Theory consists of a selection of papers presented at two recent conferences on reversal theory and as such represents a good sample of the recent research stimulated by the theory. It is, therefore, valuable for any psychologist who wishes to see how the theory stands up to experimental verification and extension." --British Journal of Psychology