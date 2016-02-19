Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration, Munich, 1963
Description
Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume II is a collection of papers from the Eleventh International Congress of Refrigeration held in Munich in August-September 1963. These papers deal with the various scientific and technical aspects, designs, and technology of refrigeration used in food, as well as advances in air-conditioning, and heat pumps. One paper discusses the refrigeration of meat, fruit, or vegetables, and the reaction rate of proteolysis in low temperatures. The paper points out that meat preservation by freezing is not economical below 60 degrees centigrade citing the reason that cathepsines are still catalytically active in lower temperatures. Other papers discuss the effects of freezing of beef, pork, turkey, chicken, sweet corn, spinach puree. As regards fruit and vegetable storage, the air needs to be purified to inhibit infections, retard fungal or bacterial growth, and dissipate ripening gases or foul odors. Another paper examines the reasons for doing away with floor insulation in refrigeration plants used in storing fresh meat during the summer and winter months. This collection is suitable for engineers in the area of refrigeration, and also for food technologists involved in food research and preservation.
Table of Contents
Volume I
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Officers of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration
International Institute of Refrigeration — Officers
Donor Members
Sponsor Organizations
OrganizationsProviding Gifts
I. Plenary Meetings
Technological Advances Using Very Low Temperatures
Peltier-Effect
Energy for Refrigeration in Coming Years
Time-Temperature-Tolerance for Frozen Foods
Freeze-Drying
II. Commission 1
Liquefaction
Applications to Nuclear Physics
Thermodynamical Properties
Magnetism
III. Commission 2
Problems of Insulation
Thermodynamics
Heat Transfer
IV. Commission 3
Piston and Turbo Compressors
Miscellaneous Questions
Thermoelectric Refrigeration, Absorption
Refrigerants, Automation
Volume II
I. Commission 4
Meat, Vegetables, Fruit
Fruit
Fish
Miscellaneous Questions
II. Commission 5
Cold Stores
Cold Stores, Freezers
Deodorization, Cold Stores for Fruits and Vegetables
Freezers, Miscellaneous
Questions
III. Sub-Commission 6-A
Technical Advances in Air-Conditioning
Equipment for Air-Conditioning
Air-Conditioning — Control of Coils and Systems
IV. Sub-Commission 6-B
Application of Low Temperature to Gases
Miscellaneous Questions
V. Sub-Commission 6-C
Freeze-Drying — Theory and Industrial Development
Freeze-Drying — Medical and Biological Applications
Volume III
I. Commission 7
Refrigerated Vehicles
Testing of Equipment for Refrigerated Vehicles
Transport of Foods
II. Commission 8
Marine Air-Conditioning
Fishing Boats
Miscellaneous Questions
III. Commission 9
Research and Education in Refrigeration. Locker Plants
Education in Refrigeration
IV. Participants in the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration
V. Author Index
VI. Subject Index
Tome I
Avant Propos
Préface
Introduction
Personnalités du XIe Congrès International du Froid
Institut International du Froid — Personnalités
Membres Donateurs
Organisations Donatrices
Organisations Ayant Présenté des Cadeaux
I. Séances Plénières
Applications Technologiques Des Très Basses Températures
Effet Peltier
Energie pour la Production du froid à l'avenir
Comportement des aliments congelés, en fonction du temps et de la Température
Cryo-Dessiccation
II. Commission I
Liquéfaction
Application à la Physique nucléaire Propriétés Thermodynamiques
Magnétisme
III. Commission 2
Problèmes d'isolation
Thermodynamique
Transmission de chaleur
IV. Commission 3
Compresseurs à piston, Turbocompresseurs
Questions diverses
Refroidissement thermoélectrique, Absorption
Fluides frigorigènes,
Automation
Tome II
I. Commission 4
Viande, Légumes, Fruits
Fruits
Poisson
Questions diverses
II. Commission 5
Entrepôts frigorifiques
Entrepôts frigorifiques, Congélateurs
Désodorisation, Entrepôts frigorifiques pour fruits et légumes
Congélateurs, Questions diverses
III. Sous-Commission 6-A
Progrès technique dans le conditionnement d'air
Equipement pour le conditionnement d'air
Conditionnement d'air—Réglage serpentins et systèmes entiers
IV. Sub-Commission 6-B
Application des basses températures aux gaz
Questions diverses
V. Sous-Commission 6-C
Cryo-dessiccation — Théorie et développement industriel
Cryo-dessiccation — Applications biologiques et médicales
Tome III
I. Commission 7
Véhicules frigorifiques
Etude expérimentale sur les équipements des véhicules frigorifiques
Transport des denrées périssables
II. Commission 8
Conditionnement d'air des navires
Bateaux de pêche
Questions diverses
III. Commission 9
Recherche et enseignement dans le domaine du froid. Les casiers congélateurs
Enseignement dans le domaine du froid
IV. Membres adhérents et participants du Xle Congrès International du Froid
V. Liste des auteurs
VI. Liste des sujets
