Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume II is a collection of papers from the Eleventh International Congress of Refrigeration held in Munich in August-September 1963. These papers deal with the various scientific and technical aspects, designs, and technology of refrigeration used in food, as well as advances in air-conditioning, and heat pumps. One paper discusses the refrigeration of meat, fruit, or vegetables, and the reaction rate of proteolysis in low temperatures. The paper points out that meat preservation by freezing is not economical below 60 degrees centigrade citing the reason that cathepsines are still catalytically active in lower temperatures. Other papers discuss the effects of freezing of beef, pork, turkey, chicken, sweet corn, spinach puree. As regards fruit and vegetable storage, the air needs to be purified to inhibit infections, retard fungal or bacterial growth, and dissipate ripening gases or foul odors. Another paper examines the reasons for doing away with floor insulation in refrigeration plants used in storing fresh meat during the summer and winter months. This collection is suitable for engineers in the area of refrigeration, and also for food technologists involved in food research and preservation.