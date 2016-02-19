Progress in Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271552, 9781483147529

Progress in Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 10

Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483147529
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th June 1981
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 10 discusses several topics concerning reaction kinetics. The first chapter tackles the dynamics of reactive collisions; this chapter also covers the experimental methods, theoretical methods, atom-molecule reactions, and molecule-molecule reaction. The second chapter discusses reactive, inelastic, and radiative processes involving electronically excited atoms, which include emission process, energy transfer, ionization process, and chemical reaction. The third chapter tackles luminescence kinetics of metal complexes in solution; this chapter includes the theoretical and experimental background, paradigm problem, and ligand-centered luminescent systems. This book will be of great use to researchers whose work involves kinetics research.

Table of Contents


Dynamics of Reactive Collisions

Reactive, Inelastic and Radioactive Processes Involving Electronically Excited Atoms

Luminescence Kinetics of Metal Complexes in Solution

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147529

About the Editor

K. R. Jennings

R. B. Cundall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.