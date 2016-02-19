Progress in Reaction Kinetics
1st Edition
Volume 10
Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 10 discusses several topics concerning reaction kinetics. The first chapter tackles the dynamics of reactive collisions; this chapter also covers the experimental methods, theoretical methods, atom-molecule reactions, and molecule-molecule reaction. The second chapter discusses reactive, inelastic, and radiative processes involving electronically excited atoms, which include emission process, energy transfer, ionization process, and chemical reaction. The third chapter tackles luminescence kinetics of metal complexes in solution; this chapter includes the theoretical and experimental background, paradigm problem, and ligand-centered luminescent systems. This book will be of great use to researchers whose work involves kinetics research.
Dynamics of Reactive Collisions
Reactive, Inelastic and Radioactive Processes Involving Electronically Excited Atoms
Luminescence Kinetics of Metal Complexes in Solution
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 24th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147529