Progress in Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080203430, 9781483145952

Progress in Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 9.1-4

Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483145952
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 14th April 1980
Page Count: 390
Description

Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 9 summarizes recent advances that have been made with regards to reaction kinetics. Kinetic applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy are described, and tunneling reactions of solvated electrons in liquids and glasses are discussed. The reactions of free radicals generated by organic compounds are also considered. This volume consists of three chapters and begins with a discussion of basic NMR theory, including the NMR phenomenon and nuclear spin relaxation processes. Special attention is paid to the dynamic characteristics of chemical exchange reactions which occur in a system at equilibrium, along with techniques for determining chemical exchange parameters from time domain spectra and time dependent frequency domain spectra. The reader is then introduced to tunneling reactions of solvated electrons in liquids and glasses, with emphasis on the mode of transport by which the electron induces such a reaction. A model of diffusion-controlled reactions incorporating a tunneling reaction mechanism is described. A chapter analyzing the use of radiation to produce reactions of free radicals from organic compounds in aqueous solution, including hydrocarbons and carbonyl compounds, concludes the book. This book will be of interest to scientists, students, and researchers working in the fields of chemistry and the molecular sciences.

Table of Contents


Kinetic Applications of NMR Spectroscopy

Tunneling Reactions of Solvated Electrons in Liquids and Glasses

Reactions of Free Radicals Produced from Organic Compounds in Aqueous Solution by Means of Radiation

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
390
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145952

About the Editor

K. R. Jennings

R. B. Cundall

