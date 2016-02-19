Progress in Reaction Kinetics
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 8 explores the rates of chemical processes of different elements and compounds. In this volume, a review of significant developments in both gas and solution kinetics is given, followed by the relating of current work to earlier studies. Studied in this volume are the reactions of atomic oxygen with organic compounds; the kinetics of gaseous fluorine reactions and proton-transfer reaction in aprotic solvents; the chemical aspects of homogeneous liquid phase inorganic oscillatory reactions; and the mechanisms for the photochemical production of hydrocarbons in gaseous hydrocarbon systems. The book is highly recommended for those who study and practice in the different fields of chemistry, especially those who specifically wish to learn more about reaction kinetics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Reactions of Atomic Oxygen (O3P) with Organic Compounds
2. Kinetics of Gaseous Fluorine Reactions
3. The Kinetics of Proton-Transfer Reactions in Aprotic Solvents
4. Homogenous Liquid Phase Inorganic Oscillatory Reactions: Chemical Aspects
5. Mechanisms for the Photochemical Production of Hydrocarbons in Gaseous Hydrocarbon Systems
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 19th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163895