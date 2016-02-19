Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 8 explores the rates of chemical processes of different elements and compounds. In this volume, a review of significant developments in both gas and solution kinetics is given, followed by the relating of current work to earlier studies. Studied in this volume are the reactions of atomic oxygen with organic compounds; the kinetics of gaseous fluorine reactions and proton-transfer reaction in aprotic solvents; the chemical aspects of homogeneous liquid phase inorganic oscillatory reactions; and the mechanisms for the photochemical production of hydrocarbons in gaseous hydrocarbon systems. The book is highly recommended for those who study and practice in the different fields of chemistry, especially those who specifically wish to learn more about reaction kinetics.