Progress in Reaction Kinetics
1st Edition
Volume 7
Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483146119
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 198
Description
Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 7 is a three-chapter book that first discusses the ion association in proton transfer reactions. Chapter 2 details the use of ESR for the quantitative determination of gas phase atom and radical concentrations. The last chapter centers on the modulation techniques in chemical kinetics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions
2. Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations
3. Modulation Techniques in Chemical Kinetics
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
