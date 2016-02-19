Progress in Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178073, 9781483146119

Progress in Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 7

Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483146119
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 198
Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 7 is a three-chapter book that first discusses the ion association in proton transfer reactions. Chapter 2 details the use of ESR for the quantitative determination of gas phase atom and radical concentrations. The last chapter centers on the modulation techniques in chemical kinetics.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions

2. Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations

3. Modulation Techniques in Chemical Kinetics

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

K. R. Jennings

R. B. Cundall

