Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 6 covers various aspects of kinetics. It presents quantitative data on the reaction rates observed in hydrocarbon-active nitrogen systems, noble gases, acids and bases, and rare gas metastable atoms. Comprised of six chapters, the volume begins by discussing the reactions of nitrogen atoms with hydrocarbons. It then illustrates the development of flash protolysis techniques and moves on to chemi-ionization and chemical applications of rare gases. The text concludes by describing salt and medium effects in ionic reactions in aqueous solutions. Students and scientists who wish to increase their understanding of reactions occurring in various chemical reaction systems will find this volume invaluable.