Progress in Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080168739, 9781483146126

Progress in Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483146126
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th June 1972
Page Count: 302
Description

Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 6 covers various aspects of kinetics. It presents quantitative data on the reaction rates observed in hydrocarbon-active nitrogen systems, noble gases, acids and bases, and rare gas metastable atoms. Comprised of six chapters, the volume begins by discussing the reactions of nitrogen atoms with hydrocarbons. It then illustrates the development of flash protolysis techniques and moves on to chemi-ionization and chemical applications of rare gases. The text concludes by describing salt and medium effects in ionic reactions in aqueous solutions. Students and scientists who wish to increase their understanding of reactions occurring in various chemical reaction systems will find this volume invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Reactions of Hydrocarbons with Mixtures of Active Nitrogen and Hydrogen Atoms

2. The Evolution of Flash Photolysis and Laser Photolysis Techniques

3. Chemi-Ionization Reactions in the Gas Phase

4. Salt and Medium Effects on Reaction Rates in Concentrated Solutions of Acids and Bases

5. Chemical Applications of Metastable Rare Gas Atoms

6. The Primary Kinetic Salt-Effect in Aqueous Solution

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146126

