Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology, Volume 10 reviews progress in the fields of psychobiology and physiological psychology, with emphasis on the anatomy and function of the brain in terms of behavior expressed by the organism. Topics covered include neuronal plasticity maintained by the central norepinephrine system in the visual cortex of the cat; pain sensation in primates; and classical conditioning in the rabbit.
Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the elegant body of research relating the norepinephrine system of the brain and plasticity in the developing visual cortex. The next chapter offers a critical and insightful account of pain sensations and responses in monkeys and humans, the effect of morphine on them, and the neural pathways in the spinal cord mediating them. The third chapter investigates the neural basis of the nictitating membrane response (NMR) electrophysiologically, recording from a number of brain sites. It shows that the memory trace for this conditioned response is localized in the cerebellum. The final chapter is devoted to the principles and methods of classical conditioning, centered on the NMR in the rabbit. Conditioning is analyzed within a broad experimental and theoretical context.
This book should be of interest to biologists, psychologists, and physiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Neuronal Plasticity Maintained by the Central Norepinephrine System in the Cat Visual Cortex
I. Postnatal Plasticity: An Answer to Selection Pressure in Evolution
II. Visual Cortical Plasticity in Higher Mammals
III. Proposed Mechanisms for Plastic Changes in Binocularity of Visual Cortical Cells
IV. Catecholaminergic Control of Visual Cortical Plasticity
V. Perspective of the NE Hypothesis
VI. Conclusion
References
Behavioral Analysis of CNS Pathways and Transmitter Systems Involved in Conduction and Inhibition of Pain Sensations and Reactions in Primates
I. Normal Sensitivity and Reactivity to Focal Electrical Stimulation
II. Effects of Direct CNS Intervention in Patterns of Pain Reactivity
III. Effects of Systemic Morphine on Pain Reactivity
IV. Summary Contents
References
The Engram Found? Initial Localization of the Memory Trace for a Basic Form of Associative Learning
I. Introduction
II. Model Systems Approach
III. Localization of the Memory Trace
IV. Analysis of the Brain Substrates of the Learned NM/Eyelid Response
V. The Cerebellum—Locus of the Memory Trace?
VI. Two Processes of Learning in the Brain?
References
Twenty Years of Classical Conditioning Research with the Rabbit
I. Introduction
II. Historical and Methodological Background
III. Mechanisms of Association and Reinforcement
IV. Manipulations with Multiple CSs
V. Selected Topics
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 311
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103426