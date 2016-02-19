Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125421102, 9781483103426

Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology

1st Edition

Editors: James M. Sprague Alan N. Epstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483103426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 311
Description

Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology, Volume 10 reviews progress in the fields of psychobiology and physiological psychology, with emphasis on the anatomy and function of the brain in terms of behavior expressed by the organism. Topics covered include neuronal plasticity maintained by the central norepinephrine system in the visual cortex of the cat; pain sensation in primates; and classical conditioning in the rabbit.

Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the elegant body of research relating the norepinephrine system of the brain and plasticity in the developing visual cortex. The next chapter offers a critical and insightful account of pain sensations and responses in monkeys and humans, the effect of morphine on them, and the neural pathways in the spinal cord mediating them. The third chapter investigates the neural basis of the nictitating membrane response (NMR) electrophysiologically, recording from a number of brain sites. It shows that the memory trace for this conditioned response is localized in the cerebellum. The final chapter is devoted to the principles and methods of classical conditioning, centered on the NMR in the rabbit. Conditioning is analyzed within a broad experimental and theoretical context.

This book should be of interest to biologists, psychologists, and physiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Neuronal Plasticity Maintained by the Central Norepinephrine System in the Cat Visual Cortex

I. Postnatal Plasticity: An Answer to Selection Pressure in Evolution

II. Visual Cortical Plasticity in Higher Mammals

III. Proposed Mechanisms for Plastic Changes in Binocularity of Visual Cortical Cells

IV. Catecholaminergic Control of Visual Cortical Plasticity

V. Perspective of the NE Hypothesis

VI. Conclusion

References

Behavioral Analysis of CNS Pathways and Transmitter Systems Involved in Conduction and Inhibition of Pain Sensations and Reactions in Primates

I. Normal Sensitivity and Reactivity to Focal Electrical Stimulation

II. Effects of Direct CNS Intervention in Patterns of Pain Reactivity

III. Effects of Systemic Morphine on Pain Reactivity

IV. Summary Contents

References

The Engram Found? Initial Localization of the Memory Trace for a Basic Form of Associative Learning

I. Introduction

II. Model Systems Approach

III. Localization of the Memory Trace

IV. Analysis of the Brain Substrates of the Learned NM/Eyelid Response

V. The Cerebellum—Locus of the Memory Trace?

VI. Two Processes of Learning in the Brain?

References

Twenty Years of Classical Conditioning Research with the Rabbit

I. Introduction

II. Historical and Methodological Background

III. Mechanisms of Association and Reinforcement

IV. Manipulations with Multiple CSs

V. Selected Topics

VI. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
311
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483103426

About the Editor

James M. Sprague

Alan N. Epstein

