Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology: Volume 13 provides continuing information and a cumulative archive in physiological psychology through papers contributed by experts from related fields. The text covers topics such as the weaning from milk of infants; the effect of tachykinins on the regulation of body fluids; the brain mechanisms of aggression by electrical and chemical stimulation; and the behavioral and cardiovascular components of the defense reaction. Also covered are topics such as the behavioral neurobiology of circadian pacemakers, as well as the mechanisms of brain-stimulation reward. The book is recommended for medical doctors and psychologists who would like to know more about studies in the field of psychobiology and physiological psychology.

Memories of Mammaries: Adaptations to Weaning from Milk

I. Introduction

II. Reducing the Liking for Milk

III. Adaptations for Discovering Alternatives to Milk

IV. Milk as a Food for Humans

V. Conclusions

Note Added in Proof

Tachykinins and Body Fluid Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Water Intake Inhibition

III. Vasopressin Release and Urine Flow Inhibition

IV. Salt Intake Inhibition

V. Role of Brain TCKs in the Control of Water Intake and of Salt Appetite in the Rat

VI. Phylogenetic Distribution of the Effects of TCKs on Ingestive Behavior

VII. Conclusions

Brain Mechanisms of Aggression as Revealed by Electrical and Chemical Stimulation: Suggestion of a Central Role for the Midbrain Periaqueductal Grey Region

I. Introduction

II. Threat Display and Attack Elicited by Electrical Brain Stimulation

III. Neural Representation of the Defense Reaction

IV. Behavioral Components of the Defense Reaction: Electrical Stimulation and Ablation Studies

V. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: The Naturally Evoked Pattern of Response

VI. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: Electrical Stimulation and Ablation Studies

VII. Behavioral Components of the Defense Reaction: Chemical Stimulation Studies

VIII. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: Chemical Stimulation Studies

IX. Anatomy of Midbrain Neurons Mediating the Defense Reaction

X. Role of the Midbrain PAG as a Neural Center Coordinating the Defense Reaction

Behavioral Neurobiology of Circadian Pacemakers: A Comparative Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Localization of Circadian Pacemakers

III. Bilateral Organization of Circadian Pacemakers

IV. Secondary Oscillators for Behavioral Activity

V. Multiple Pacemaker Entrainment Pathways

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Mechanisms of Brain-Stimulation Reward

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Double-Pulse Stimulation

IV. Myelinated Axons Mediating MFB Self-Stimulation

V. Dopamine Cells and Reward

VI. Other Self-Stimulation Systems

VII. Remaining Problems

