Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology: Volume 13 provides continuing information and a cumulative archive in physiological psychology through papers contributed by experts from related fields.
The text covers topics such as the weaning from milk of infants; the effect of tachykinins on the regulation of body fluids; the brain mechanisms of aggression by electrical and chemical stimulation; and the behavioral and cardiovascular components of the defense reaction. Also covered are topics such as the behavioral neurobiology of circadian pacemakers, as well as the mechanisms of brain-stimulation reward. The book is recommended for medical doctors and psychologists who would like to know more about studies in the field of psychobiology and physiological psychology.
Memories of Mammaries: Adaptations to Weaning from Milk
I. Introduction
II. Reducing the Liking for Milk
III. Adaptations for Discovering Alternatives to Milk
IV. Milk as a Food for Humans
V. Conclusions
Tachykinins and Body Fluid Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Water Intake Inhibition
III. Vasopressin Release and Urine Flow Inhibition
IV. Salt Intake Inhibition
V. Role of Brain TCKs in the Control of Water Intake and of Salt Appetite in the Rat
VI. Phylogenetic Distribution of the Effects of TCKs on Ingestive Behavior
VII. Conclusions
Brain Mechanisms of Aggression as Revealed by Electrical and Chemical Stimulation: Suggestion of a Central Role for the Midbrain Periaqueductal Grey Region
I. Introduction
II. Threat Display and Attack Elicited by Electrical Brain Stimulation
III. Neural Representation of the Defense Reaction
IV. Behavioral Components of the Defense Reaction: Electrical Stimulation and Ablation Studies
V. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: The Naturally Evoked Pattern of Response
VI. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: Electrical Stimulation and Ablation Studies
VII. Behavioral Components of the Defense Reaction: Chemical Stimulation Studies
VIII. Cardiovascular Components of the Defense Reaction: Chemical Stimulation Studies
IX. Anatomy of Midbrain Neurons Mediating the Defense Reaction
X. Role of the Midbrain PAG as a Neural Center Coordinating the Defense Reaction
Behavioral Neurobiology of Circadian Pacemakers: A Comparative Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Localization of Circadian Pacemakers
III. Bilateral Organization of Circadian Pacemakers
IV. Secondary Oscillators for Behavioral Activity
V. Multiple Pacemaker Entrainment Pathways
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Mechanisms of Brain-Stimulation Reward
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Double-Pulse Stimulation
IV. Myelinated Axons Mediating MFB Self-Stimulation
V. Dopamine Cells and Reward
VI. Other Self-Stimulation Systems
VII. Remaining Problems
- 309
- English
- © Academic Press 1988
- 28th December 1988
- Academic Press
- 9781483103464