Progress in Planning, Volume 50, Part 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080434438

Progress in Planning, Volume 50, Part 2, Volume 50

1st Edition

Meaningful Collective Choice? Public Planning and Arrow's Theorem

Authors: T Sager
Paperback ISBN: 9780080434438
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 1999
Page Count: 66
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
98.18
83.45
71.95
61.16
57.99
49.29
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This essay is based on Kenneth Arrow's celebrated impossibility theorem stating that under a few quite reasonable assumptions, collective choice cannot be simultaneously logical and fair. The purpose here is to argue that planning procedures can reduce the likelihood that decision cycles will arise when democracy is pursued. It is examined whether some of Arrow's assumptions can be relaxed under widespread and participatory planning, since planning and public debate may force a minimum of conformity on the stated individual preferences. However, collective choices have to be made in spite of the impossibility theorem. Well-known theories of planning, especially synoptic planning and disjointed incrementalism, are analyzed to assess if they are acceptable ways of organizing decision-making processes in the face of Arrow's impossibilities.

Details

No. of pages:
66
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780080434438

About the Author

T Sager

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.