Progress in Phytochemistry

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: L. Reinhold J. B. Harborne T Swain
eBook ISBN: 9781483188379
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 338
Description

Progress in Photochemistry, Volume 5 is collection of papers that covers studies in the chemical aspects of botany.
The title first coves the osmotic regulation in algae, and the proceeds to tackling the biochemistry of host response to infection. Next, the selection deals with biosynthesis of monoterpenes and chlorophyll biosynthesis and its control. The text also details the chemical constituents of the bryophytes, along with the anticancer agents from plants. The book will be of great interest to botanists, biochemists, and natural product chemists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Osmotic Regulation in Algae

The Biochemistry of Host Response to Infection

The Biosynthesis of Monoterpenes

Chlorophyll Biosynthesis and its Control

Chemical Constituents of the Bryophytes

Anticancer Agents from Plants

Index of Species and Genera

Subject Index

About the Editor

L. Reinhold

J. B. Harborne

T Swain

