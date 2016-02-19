Progress in Phytochemistry
1st Edition
Volume 5
Editors: L. Reinhold J. B. Harborne T Swain
eBook ISBN: 9781483188379
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 338
Description
Progress in Photochemistry, Volume 5 is collection of papers that covers studies in the chemical aspects of botany.
The title first coves the osmotic regulation in algae, and the proceeds to tackling the biochemistry of host response to infection. Next, the selection deals with biosynthesis of monoterpenes and chlorophyll biosynthesis and its control. The text also details the chemical constituents of the bryophytes, along with the anticancer agents from plants. The book will be of great interest to botanists, biochemists, and natural product chemists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Osmotic Regulation in Algae
The Biochemistry of Host Response to Infection
The Biosynthesis of Monoterpenes
Chlorophyll Biosynthesis and its Control
Chemical Constituents of the Bryophytes
Anticancer Agents from Plants
Index of Species and Genera
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188379
About the Editor
L. Reinhold
J. B. Harborne
T Swain
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.