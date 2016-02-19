Progress in Phytochemistry

Progress in Photochemistry, Volume 5 is collection of papers that covers studies in the chemical aspects of botany.

The title first coves the osmotic regulation in algae, and the proceeds to tackling the biochemistry of host response to infection. Next, the selection deals with biosynthesis of monoterpenes and chlorophyll biosynthesis and its control. The text also details the chemical constituents of the bryophytes, along with the anticancer agents from plants. The book will be of great interest to botanists, biochemists, and natural product chemists.