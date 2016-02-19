Progress in Phytochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210049, 9781483144429

Progress in Phytochemistry

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: L. Reinhold J. B. Harborne T Swain
eBook ISBN: 9781483144429
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 300
Description

Progress in Phytochemistry, Volume 4 deals with developments in phytochemistry and covers topics ranging from the pathway of nitrogen assimilation in plants to the biochemistry of plant amines and functions of steroids in plants. The naturally occurring cyanogenic glycosides are also considered, along with transfer RNA and aminoacyl-transfer RNA synthetases from higher plants. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the pathway of nitrogen assimilation in plants and the enzymes involved in the process, with particular reference to glutamate synthase. The reader is then introduced to advances in the biochemistry of plant amines; the naturally occurring cyanogenic glycosides; phenylalanine ammonia lyase; and natural products such as flavonoid sulfates and sesterterpenes. The final chapter focuses on steroid functions in plants, giving emphasis to sterols, steroidal sapogenins and alkaloids, pregnane derivatives, cardiac glycosides, and sex hormones.
This book will be of interest to phytochemists as well as non-specialists who want to obtain a clear picture of the problems involved in phytochemistry.

Table of Contents


Foreword

The Pathway of Nitrogen Assimilation in Plants

Recent Advances in the Biochemistry of Plant Amines

The Naturally Occurring Cyanogenic Glycosides

tRNA and Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases from Higher Plants

Phenylalanine Ammonia Lyase

Flavonoid Sulphates—A New Class of Natural Product of Ecological Significance in Plants

The Sesterterpenes—A Rare Group of Natural Products

Functions of Steroids in Plants

Index of Species and Genera

Subject Index

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483144429

