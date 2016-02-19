Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884398, 9780080880082

Progress in Optics, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080880082
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 15th August 1990
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
209.00
177.65
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Volume XXVIII contains five review articles covering the following areas - digital holography, a field that has found useful applications in connection with data processing and data storage, for 3-d displays and in providing new types of optical components, for example, holographic gratings; - basic investigations concerned with new technologies that may lead to better optical communication systems and improved limits of measurement than are expected from the traditional interpretation of quantum-mechanical measurement theory; - a review of our current understanding of quantum coherence properties of stimulated Raman scattering; - an account of techniques developed in recent years in the field of interferometry, for improvements of high precision measurements; - the fascinating phenomenon of quantum jumps, which were introduced in the theory of atomic spectra by Niels Bohr in 1913.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080880082

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.