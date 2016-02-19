Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444870506, 9780080962856

Progress in Optics, Volume 24

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080962856
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1987
Page Count: 531
Description

Progress in Optics is a well-established series of volumes of review articles dealing with theoretical and applied optics and related subjects. Widely acclaimed by numerous reviewers as representing an authoritative and up-to-date source of information in all branches of optics, the series continues to fulfil a genuine need within the scientific community. Articles are contributed by leading scientists (including two Nobel Prize winners) chosen by the Editor, with the advice of an international panel of experts constituting the Editorial Advisory Board. Many of the articles appearing in these volumes have since been established as basic references in their respective fields.

Details

No. of pages:
531
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080962856

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

