Progress in Optics, Volume 24

Progress in Optics is a well-established series of volumes of review articles dealing with theoretical and applied optics and related subjects. Widely acclaimed by numerous reviewers as representing an authoritative and up-to-date source of information in all branches of optics, the series continues to fulfil a genuine need within the scientific community. Articles are contributed by leading scientists (including two Nobel Prize winners) chosen by the Editor, with the advice of an international panel of experts constituting the Editorial Advisory Board. Many of the articles appearing in these volumes have since been established as basic references in their respective fields.