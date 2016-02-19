Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444867360, 9780080880020

Progress in Optics, Volume 20

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080880020
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Page Count: 398
Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080880020

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

