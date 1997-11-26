Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444827968, 9780080879970

Progress in Optics, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879970
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 26th November 1997
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
225.00
191.25
209.00
177.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume presents six articles describing theoretical and experimental research of interest in optics. The articles review applications of the Wigner distribution function in optics and optoelectronics, examine the mathematical foundations and the applicability of Kramers-Kronig relations to data inversion in linear and nonlinear optical spectroscopy and explore concentration and anisotropy fluctuations. Chapter four reviews the field of fibre-optical soliton communication systems, and includes discussion of periodic amplification, timing jitter and its control and time-division multiplexing. Chapter five focuses on theoretical aspects of the local field electrodynamics in mesoscopic media. The final chapter reviews experiments and theories concerning the time it takes for a photon or an electromagnetic wave packet to tunnel across a barrier.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1997
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080879970

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.