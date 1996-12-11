Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825308, 9780080879963

Progress in Optics, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879963
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th December 1996
Page Count: 324
Unavailable
Description

This volume presents five review articles covering a broad range of topics which will be of interest to many scientists concerned with optics and related subjects.The first article deals with nonlinear optical properties of chalcogenide glasses. These materials have many interesting structural properties, some of which are useful for applications to integrated active optical devices. This article presents a review of experimental measurements of nonlinear absorption coefficients and nonlinear refractive indices of such materials. A review of various models formulated to explain their properties is also included.The next article reviews the research on super-resolution, i.e. the possibility of overcoming the classical diffraction limit of about half a wavelength. The problem is shown to be essentially equivalent to extrapolating the spatial frequency spectrum of the object beyond the spectral band of the optical system.

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

