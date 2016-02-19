Progress in Optics, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I: The Imbedding Method in Statistical Boundary-Value Wave Problems
§ 1 Introduction
§ 2 Multidimensional Stationary Problems
§ 3 Plane Waves in Layered Random Media
§ 4 Multidimensional Wave Problems in Layered Random Media
Acknowledgements
Appendix
Chapter II: Quantum Statistics of Dissipative Nonlinear Oscillators
Chapter III: Gap Solitons
Chapter IV: Direct Spatial Reconstruction of Optical Phase from Phase-Modulated Images
Chapter V: Imaging Through Turbulence in the Atmosphere
Chapter VI: Digital Halftoning: Synthesis of Binary Images
§ 1 Introduction and Trends
§ 2 The Quantization Part of an Image-Processing System
§ 3 Spectral Characteristics of Binarization Techniques
§ 4 Analysis of Halftone Procedures with Excessive Resolution
4.2 Carrier Methods
4.3 Error-Diffusion Method
4.4 Iterative Fourier Transform Method
4.5 Comparative Remarks on Quantization Methods
4.6 Modification of Residual Detected Noise
§ 5 Halftone Procedures with Restricted Resolution below Sampling Raster
§ 6 Halftone Resolution in Excess of Sampling Raster
§ 7 System Considerations of Image Quantization Gain in Importance
Acknowledgements
Author Index for Volume XXXIII
Subject Index for Volume XXXIII
Contents of Previous Volumes
Cumulative Index - Volumes I-XXXIII
Description
This volume contains six review articles dealing with topics of current research interest in optics and in related fields. The first article deals with the so-called embedding method, which has found useful applications in the study of wave propagation in random media. The second article presents a review of an interesting class of non-linear optical phenomena which have their origin in the dependence of the complex dielectric constant of some media on the light intensity. These phenomena which include self-focusing, self-trapping and self-modulation have found many applications, for example in fibre optics devices, signal processing and computer technology. The next article is concerned with gap solitons which are electromagnetic field structures which can exist in nonlinear media that have periodic variation in their linear optical properties, with periodicities of the order of the wavelength of light. Both qualitative and quantitative descriptions of gap solitons are presented and some experimental schemes for their detection in the laboratory are discussed. The fourth article describes methods for the determination of optical phase from phase-modulated images. These methods have found applications in plasma diagnostics, in connection with flow characterisation and in the design of new optical instruments. The final article reviews developments relating to imaging, through turbulence in the atmosphere. It looks at the state-of-the-art of our understanding of this subject and discusses the most important methods that are presently employed to compensate for image distortion caused by atmospheric turbulence.
