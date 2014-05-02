Progress in Optics, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Active Optical Metamaterials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nanoplasmonic Metamaterials
- 3 Optical Gain Media in Nanoplasmonics
- 4 Loss Compensation in a Nanoplasmonic Negative Refractive Index Metamaterial
- 5 Nonlinear Dynamics of Bright and Dark Lasing States
- 6 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion in Nonlinear Layered Structures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Spatial Vector Quantum Model of Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
- 3 Model of Surface Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
- 4 Quantities Characterizing an Emitted Photon Pair
- 5 Design of an Efficient Nonlinear Layered Structure
- 6 Intensity Profiles and Correlations in the Transverse Plane
- 7 Intensity Spectra and Temporal Correlations
- 8 Ultra-Fast Pumping of Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
- 9 Surface Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
- 10 Photon Pairs Anti-Symmetric in Signal and Idler Frequencies—Anti-Bunching of Photons
- 11 Random Nonlinear Layered Structures
- 12 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Spatial Heterodyne Fourier-Transform Waveguide Spectrometers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Fourier-Transform Spectroscopy
- 2 Stationary Fourier Spectrometers in Bulk Optics
- 3 Waveguide Spatial Heterodyne Spectrometers
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Precursors and Dispersive Pulse Dynamics, A Century after the Sommerfeld-Brillouin Theory: Part I. The Original Theory
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Sommerfeld-Brillouin Description
- 3 Early Modifications and Extensions of the Sommerfeld-Brillouin Theory
- References
- Chapter 5. The Role of Coherence in Image Formation in Holographic Microscopy
- Abstract
- 1 Holography and Microscopy
- 2 Theory of Holographic Microscopy
- 3 Coherent Transfer Function
- 4 Point Spread Function
- 5 Axial Response for a Plane
- 6 Illustrative Approximations
- 7 Numerical Focusing
- 8 Diffuse Media
- 9 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
- Cumulative Index
