Progress in Optics, Volume 59

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1. Active Optical Metamaterials
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Nanoplasmonic Metamaterials
    • 3 Optical Gain Media in Nanoplasmonics
    • 4 Loss Compensation in a Nanoplasmonic Negative Refractive Index Metamaterial
    • 5 Nonlinear Dynamics of Bright and Dark Lasing States
    • 6 Conclusion and Outlook
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion in Nonlinear Layered Structures
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Spatial Vector Quantum Model of Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
    • 3 Model of Surface Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
    • 4 Quantities Characterizing an Emitted Photon Pair
    • 5 Design of an Efficient Nonlinear Layered Structure
    • 6 Intensity Profiles and Correlations in the Transverse Plane
    • 7 Intensity Spectra and Temporal Correlations
    • 8 Ultra-Fast Pumping of Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
    • 9 Surface Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion
    • 10 Photon Pairs Anti-Symmetric in Signal and Idler Frequencies—Anti-Bunching of Photons
    • 11 Random Nonlinear Layered Structures
    • 12 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Spatial Heterodyne Fourier-Transform Waveguide Spectrometers
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction to Fourier-Transform Spectroscopy
    • 2 Stationary Fourier Spectrometers in Bulk Optics
    • 3 Waveguide Spatial Heterodyne Spectrometers
    • 4 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Precursors and Dispersive Pulse Dynamics, A Century after the Sommerfeld-Brillouin Theory: Part I. The Original Theory
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Sommerfeld-Brillouin Description
    • 3 Early Modifications and Extensions of the Sommerfeld-Brillouin Theory
    • References
  • Chapter 5. The Role of Coherence in Image Formation in Holographic Microscopy
    • Abstract
    • 1 Holography and Microscopy
    • 2 Theory of Holographic Microscopy
    • 3 Coherent Transfer Function
    • 4 Point Spread Function
    • 5 Axial Response for a Plane
    • 6 Illustrative Approximations
    • 7 Numerical Focusing
    • 8 Diffuse Media
    • 9 Summary and Outlook
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index
  • Contents of Previous Volumes
  • Cumulative Index

Description

In the 50 years since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series that have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments, helping optical scientists and optical engineers stay abreast of their fields.

Reviews

"No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order." --APPLIED OPTICS

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

