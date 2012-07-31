Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594228, 9780444594501

Progress in Optics, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780444594501
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594228
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st July 2012
Page Count: 374
Table of Contents

Progress in Optics

Editorial Advisory Board

Progress in Optics

Contributors

Preface

The Microscope in a Computer: Image Synthesis from Three-Dimensional Full-Vector Solutions of Maxwell’s Equations at the Nanometer Scale

1 Introduction

2 Basic Principles of Electromagnetics and Optical Coherence

3 Structure of the Optical Imaging System

4 Implementation Examples

5 Summary

Appendix A Derivation of (18)

Appendix B Derivation of (72)

Appendix C Derivation of (136)

Microstructures and Nanostructures in Nature

1 Introduction

2 Sample Preparation and Electron Microscopy

3 Microstructures and Nanostructures of Selected Natural Objects

4 Discussion

5 Conclusion

Quantitative Phase Imaging

1 Introduction

2 The Physical Significance of the Measurable Phase

3 Principles of Full-field QPI

4 Spatial Light Interference Microscopy

5 Summary and Outlook

Tight Focusing of Light Beams: Effect of Polarization, Phase, and Coherence

1 Introduction

2 Tight focusing of beams with modulation

3 Coherence properties in tightly focused fields

4 Tight focusing of ultrashort light pulses

5 Conclusions

Direct and Inverse Problems in the Theory of Light Scattering

1 Introduction

2 Theory of Weak Scattering of Scalar Waves

3 Properties of the Scattered Scalar Field

4 Far-Zone Properties of Waves Scattered by Anisotropic Media

5 Scattering of Stochastic Electromagnetic Waves

6 Inverse Problems in the Theory of Scattering

7 Summary

Author Index

Subject Index

Cumulative Index

Description

In the 50 years since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series that have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments, helping optical scientists and optical engineers stay abreast of their fields.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, in-depth reviews
  • Edited by the leading authority in the field

Readership

Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

Reviews

"No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order." - APPLIED OPTICS

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

