Progress in Optics, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Progress in Optics
Editorial Advisory Board
Progress in Optics
Contributors
Preface
The Microscope in a Computer: Image Synthesis from Three-Dimensional Full-Vector Solutions of Maxwell’s Equations at the Nanometer Scale
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of Electromagnetics and Optical Coherence
3 Structure of the Optical Imaging System
4 Implementation Examples
5 Summary
Appendix A Derivation of (18)
Appendix B Derivation of (72)
Appendix C Derivation of (136)
Microstructures and Nanostructures in Nature
1 Introduction
2 Sample Preparation and Electron Microscopy
3 Microstructures and Nanostructures of Selected Natural Objects
4 Discussion
5 Conclusion
Quantitative Phase Imaging
1 Introduction
2 The Physical Significance of the Measurable Phase
3 Principles of Full-field QPI
4 Spatial Light Interference Microscopy
5 Summary and Outlook
Tight Focusing of Light Beams: Effect of Polarization, Phase, and Coherence
1 Introduction
2 Tight focusing of beams with modulation
3 Coherence properties in tightly focused fields
4 Tight focusing of ultrashort light pulses
5 Conclusions
Direct and Inverse Problems in the Theory of Light Scattering
1 Introduction
2 Theory of Weak Scattering of Scalar Waves
3 Properties of the Scattered Scalar Field
4 Far-Zone Properties of Waves Scattered by Anisotropic Media
5 Scattering of Stochastic Electromagnetic Waves
6 Inverse Problems in the Theory of Scattering
7 Summary
Author Index
Subject Index
Cumulative Index
"No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order."- APPLIED OPTICS
