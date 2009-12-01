Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535283, 9780444535290

Progress in Optics, Volume 54

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780444535290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535283
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

  1. Propagation-Invariant Optical Fields (J.Turunen and A.T. Friberg). 2. Theoretical tools for quantum optics in structured media (D. Mogilevtsev and S. Kilin). 3. Polarization and Coherence Optics: Historical Perspective, Status, and Future Directions (C. Brosseau). 4. Optical Quantum Computation (T.C. Ralph and G.J. Pryde). 5. Science and Engineering of Photonic Crystals (K. Sakoda and J.W. Haus). 6. The Mathematical Theory of Laser Beam-Splitting Gratings (L.A. Romero and F.M. Dickey)

     

Description

In the almost fifty years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series that have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.

Key Features

  • Invariant Optical Fields
  • Quantum Optics in Structured Media
  • Polarization and Coherence Optics
  • Optical Quantum Computation
  • Photonic Crystals
  • Lase Beam-Splitting Gratings

Readership

Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444535290
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535283

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

