Progress in Optics, Volume 54
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
Table of Contents
- Propagation-Invariant Optical Fields (J.Turunen and A.T. Friberg). 2. Theoretical tools for quantum optics in structured media (D. Mogilevtsev and S. Kilin). 3. Polarization and Coherence Optics: Historical Perspective, Status, and Future Directions (C. Brosseau). 4. Optical Quantum Computation (T.C. Ralph and G.J. Pryde). 5. Science and Engineering of Photonic Crystals (K. Sakoda and J.W. Haus). 6. The Mathematical Theory of Laser Beam-Splitting Gratings (L.A. Romero and F.M. Dickey)
Description
In the almost fifty years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series that have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.
Key Features
- Invariant Optical Fields
- Quantum Optics in Structured Media
- Polarization and Coherence Optics
- Optical Quantum Computation
- Photonic Crystals
- Lase Beam-Splitting Gratings
Readership
Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
Details
About the Serial Editors
Emil Wolf Serial Editor
Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA
