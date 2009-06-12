Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533609, 9780080964171

Progress in Optics, Volume 53

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080964171
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444533609
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th June 2009
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. The Resolution Challenge in 3D Optical Microscopy, (M. Martínez-Corral and G. Saavedra)
  2. Transformation Optics and the Geometry of Light, (U. Leonhardt and Th.G. Philbin)
  3. Photorefractive Solitons and their Underlying Nonlocal Physics, (E. DelRe, B. Crosignani and P. Di Porto)
  4. Stimulated Scattering Effects of Intense Coherent Light, (G.S. He)
  5. Singular Optics: Optical Vortices and Polarization Singularities, (M.R. Dennis, Kevin O’Holleran, and M.J. Padgett)
  6. Quantum Feedforward Control of Light, (U.L. Andersen and R. Filip) Author index for Volume 53 Subject index for Volume 53 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-53

Description

In the forty-eight years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.

Key Features

  • 3D optical microscopy
  • Transformation optics and geometry of light
  • Photorefractive solitons
  • Stimulated scattering effects
  • Optical vortices and polarization singularities
  • Quantum feedforward control of light

Readership

Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080964171
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444533609

Reviews

"No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order." --Applied Optics

"Such is the standard of the series PROGRESS IN OPTICS that the arrival of a further volume is cause for celebration: one is never disappointed. As usual ... the authors are generally people who have themselves made valuable contributions to their fields of study, leading to articles with the stamp of authority." --Journal of Modern Optics

About the Series Volume Editors

Emil Wolf Series Volume Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

