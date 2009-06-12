Progress in Optics, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- The Resolution Challenge in 3D Optical Microscopy, (M. Martínez-Corral and G. Saavedra)
- Transformation Optics and the Geometry of Light, (U. Leonhardt and Th.G. Philbin)
- Photorefractive Solitons and their Underlying Nonlocal Physics, (E. DelRe, B. Crosignani and P. Di Porto)
- Stimulated Scattering Effects of Intense Coherent Light, (G.S. He)
- Singular Optics: Optical Vortices and Polarization Singularities, (M.R. Dennis, Kevin O’Holleran, and M.J. Padgett)
- Quantum Feedforward Control of Light, (U.L. Andersen and R. Filip) Author index for Volume 53 Subject index for Volume 53 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-53
Description
In the forty-eight years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.
Key Features
- 3D optical microscopy
- Transformation optics and geometry of light
- Photorefractive solitons
- Stimulated scattering effects
- Optical vortices and polarization singularities
- Quantum feedforward control of light
Readership
Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 12th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964171
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444533609
Reviews
"No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order." --Applied Optics
"Such is the standard of the series PROGRESS IN OPTICS that the arrival of a further volume is cause for celebration: one is never disappointed. As usual ... the authors are generally people who have themselves made valuable contributions to their fields of study, leading to articles with the stamp of authority." --Journal of Modern Optics
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Emil Wolf Series Volume Editor
Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA