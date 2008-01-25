Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532114, 9780080557687

Progress in Optics, Volume 51

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080557687
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532114
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th January 2008
Page Count: 572
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
209.00
177.65
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Negative Refractive Index Metamaterials in Optics, N.M. Litchinitser, I.R. Gabitov, A.I. Maimistov and V. M. Shalaev
  2. Polarization Techniques for Surface Nonlinear Optics, M. Kauranen and S. Cattaneo
  3. Electromagnetic Fields in Linear Bianisotropic Mediums, T.G. Mackay and A. Lakhtakia
  4. Ultrafast Optical Pulses, C.R. Pollock
  5. Quantum Imaging, A. Gatti, E. Brambilla and L. Lugiato
  6. Assessment of Optical Systems by Means of Point-Spread Functions, J.J.M. Braat, S. van Haver, A.J.E.M. Janssen and P. Dirksen
  7. Discrete Wigner Functions, G. Bjork, A.B. Klimov and L. Sanchez-Soto Author index for Volume 51 Subject index for Volume 51 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-51

Description

In the fourty-six years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.

Key Features

  • Metamaterials
  • Polarization Techniques
  • Linear Baisotropic Mediums
  • Ultrafast Optical Pulses
  • Quantum Imaging
  • Point-Spread Funcions
  • Discrete Wigner Functions

Readership

Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080557687
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532114

Reviews

“No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order.” -- Applied Optics “Such is the standard of the series PROGRESS IN OPTICS that the arrival of a further volume is cause for celebration: one is never disappointed. As usual ... the authors are generally people who have themselves made valuable contributions to their fields of study, leading to articles with the stamp of authority.” -- Optica Acta, now Journal of Modern Optics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Emil Wolf Series Volume Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.