Progress in Optics, Volume 51
1st Edition
- Negative Refractive Index Metamaterials in Optics, N.M. Litchinitser, I.R. Gabitov, A.I. Maimistov and V. M. Shalaev
- Polarization Techniques for Surface Nonlinear Optics, M. Kauranen and S. Cattaneo
- Electromagnetic Fields in Linear Bianisotropic Mediums, T.G. Mackay and A. Lakhtakia
- Ultrafast Optical Pulses, C.R. Pollock
- Quantum Imaging, A. Gatti, E. Brambilla and L. Lugiato
- Assessment of Optical Systems by Means of Point-Spread Functions, J.J.M. Braat, S. van Haver, A.J.E.M. Janssen and P. Dirksen
- Discrete Wigner Functions, G. Bjork, A.B. Klimov and L. Sanchez-Soto Author index for Volume 51 Subject index for Volume 51 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-51
In the fourty-six years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.
Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
“No volume of Progress in Optics needs a long review: you just need to know that a new one has appeared and to make sure your librarian has a standing order.” -- Applied Optics “Such is the standard of the series PROGRESS IN OPTICS that the arrival of a further volume is cause for celebration: one is never disappointed. As usual ... the authors are generally people who have themselves made valuable contributions to their fields of study, leading to articles with the stamp of authority.” -- Optica Acta, now Journal of Modern Optics
