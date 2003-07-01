Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513342, 9780080930336

Progress in Optics, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080930336
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513342
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st July 2003
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Anamorphic beam shaping for laser and diffuse light

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Reflective techniques

§ 3. Refractive/diffractive techniques

§ 4. Adiabatic techniques

§ 5. Applications

§ 6. Summary

Chapter 2: Ultra-fast all-optical switching in optical networks

§ 1 Introduction

§ 2 Use of nonlinearities in an optical fiber for all-optical switching

§ 3 Interferometric SOA-based all-optical switches

§ 4 All-optical switches based on passive waveguides

§ 5 Demonstrations of all-optical switching in networks

§ 6 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Generation of dark hollow beams and their applications

§ 1 Introduction

§ 2 Definition of a dark hollow beam and its parameters

§ 3 Generation of dark hollow beams

§ 4 Classification of dark hollow beams

§ 5 Applications of DHBs in modern optics

§ 6 Applications of DHBs in atom optics

§ 7 Applications of DHBs in coherent matter-wave optics

§ 8 Summary and outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Two-photon lasers

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Two-photon processes

§ 3. Simple models of amplification and lasing

§ 4. Two-photon amplification and lasing

§ 5. The two-photon maser

§ 6. The dressed-state two-photon laser

§ 8. Quantum-statistical and nonlinear dynamical properties

§ 9. Future prospects

Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Nonradiating sources and other “invisible” objects

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Nonradiating sources

§ 3. The inverse source problem

§ 4. Nonscattering scatterers

§ 5. One-dimensional localized excitations

§ 6. Moving charge distributions and radiation reaction

§ 7. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Lasing in disordered media

§ 1 Introduction

§ 2 Random laser with incoherent feedback

§ 3 Random laser with coherent feedback – Experiment

§ 4 Random laser with coherent feedback – Theory

§ 5 Interplay of localization and amplification

§ 6 Applications of random lasers

Acknowledgment

Author index for Volume 45

Subject index for Volume 45

Contents of previouse volumes

Cumulative index – Volumes 1–45

Description

A volume in the Progress in Optics series, the papers in this book cover a range of topics, including: anamorphic beam shaping for laser and diffuse light; ultra-fast all-optical switching in optical networks; generation of dark hollow beams and their application; and two-photon lasers.

