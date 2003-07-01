Progress in Optics, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Anamorphic beam shaping for laser and diffuse light
§ 1. Introduction
§ 2. Reflective techniques
§ 3. Refractive/diffractive techniques
§ 4. Adiabatic techniques
§ 5. Applications
§ 6. Summary
Chapter 2: Ultra-fast all-optical switching in optical networks
§ 1 Introduction
§ 2 Use of nonlinearities in an optical fiber for all-optical switching
§ 3 Interferometric SOA-based all-optical switches
§ 4 All-optical switches based on passive waveguides
§ 5 Demonstrations of all-optical switching in networks
§ 6 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Generation of dark hollow beams and their applications
§ 1 Introduction
§ 2 Definition of a dark hollow beam and its parameters
§ 3 Generation of dark hollow beams
§ 4 Classification of dark hollow beams
§ 5 Applications of DHBs in modern optics
§ 6 Applications of DHBs in atom optics
§ 7 Applications of DHBs in coherent matter-wave optics
§ 8 Summary and outlook
Acknowledgments
Chapter 4: Two-photon lasers
§ 1. Introduction
§ 2. Two-photon processes
§ 3. Simple models of amplification and lasing
§ 4. Two-photon amplification and lasing
§ 5. The two-photon maser
§ 6. The dressed-state two-photon laser
§ 8. Quantum-statistical and nonlinear dynamical properties
§ 9. Future prospects
Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Nonradiating sources and other “invisible” objects
§ 1. Introduction
§ 2. Nonradiating sources
§ 3. The inverse source problem
§ 4. Nonscattering scatterers
§ 5. One-dimensional localized excitations
§ 6. Moving charge distributions and radiation reaction
§ 7. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Lasing in disordered media
§ 1 Introduction
§ 2 Random laser with incoherent feedback
§ 3 Random laser with coherent feedback – Experiment
§ 4 Random laser with coherent feedback – Theory
§ 5 Interplay of localization and amplification
§ 6 Applications of random lasers
Acknowledgment
Author index for Volume 45
Subject index for Volume 45
Contents of previouse volumes
Cumulative index – Volumes 1–45
Description
A volume in the Progress in Optics series, the papers in this book cover a range of topics, including: anamorphic beam shaping for laser and diffuse light; ultra-fast all-optical switching in optical networks; generation of dark hollow beams and their application; and two-photon lasers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2003
- Published:
- 1st July 2003
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930336
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513342
About the Serial Editors
Emil Wolf Serial Editor
Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA