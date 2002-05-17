Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510228, 9780080929989

Progress in Optics, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080929989
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510228
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th May 2002
Page Count: 634
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
241.82
205.55
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
209.00
177.65
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Active optics in modern large optical telescopes
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 Principles of active optics
    • § 3 Relationship between active-optics components and parameters
    • § 4 Wavefront sensing
    • § 5 Minimum elastic energy modes
    • § 6 Support of large mirrors
    • § 7 Alignment
    • § 8 Modification of the telescope optical configuration
    • § 9 Active-optics design for the NTT, the VLT and the Keck telescope
    • § 10 Practical experience with active optics at the NTT, the VLT and the Keck telescope
    • § 11 Existing active telescopes
    • § 12 Outlook
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 2: Variational methods in nonlinear fiber optics and related fields
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 Dynamics of solitons in a single-mode nonlinear optical fiber or waveguide
    • § 3 Variational approximation for the inverse scattering transform
    • § 4 Internal dynamics of vector (two-component) solitons
    • § 5 Spatially nonuniform fibers and dispersion management
    • § 6 Solitons in dual-core optical fibers
    • § 7 Bragg-grating (gap) solitons
    • § 8 Stable beams in a layered focusing-defocusing Kerr medium
    • § 9 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 3: Optical works of L.V. Lorenz
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 Biography of Lorenz
    • § 3 Aether vibrations in polarized light
    • § 4 Surface optics: the first theory
    • § 5 Lorenz begins to doubt the elastic light theory
    • § 6 The phenomenological light theory of Lorenz
    • § 7 The electrodynamic theory of Lorenz
    • § 8 The discovery of the Lorenz-Lorentz relation
    • § 9 Light scattering by molecules and a sphere
    • § 10 Lorenz and the aether
  • Chapter 4: Canonical quantum description of light propagation in dielectric media
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 Origin of the macroscopic approach
    • § 3 Macroscopic theories and their applications
    • § 4 Microscopic theories
    • § 5 Microscopic models as related to macroscopic concepts
    • § 6 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 5: Phase space correspondence between classical optics and quantum mechanics
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 The phase space in classical optics and quantum mechanics
    • § 3 Definitions and properties of phase space distribution functions
    • § 4 Nonclassical states in phase space
    • § 5 Measurement procedures of phase space distribution functions in quantum mechanics and classical optics
    • § 6 Propagation of classical fields and quantum states in phase space
    • § 7 Interactions of classical fields and quantum states as phase space overlap
    • § 8 Classical and quantum interference in phase space
    • § 9 Universality of the phase space treatment
    • § 10 Conclusions
  • Chapter 6: “Slow” and “fast” light
    • § 1 Elementary concepts
    • § 2 Optical pulse propagation in a resonant system
    • § 3 Nonlinear optics for slow light
    • § 4 Experimental studies of slow light
    • § 5 Experimental studies of fast light
    • § 6 Discussion and conclusions
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 7: The fractional Fourier transform and some of its applications to optics
    • § 1 Introduction
    • § 2 The fractional Fourier transform
    • § 3 The optical fractional Fourier transform
    • § 4 Fractional Fourier transform and lens optics
    • § 5 Fractional Fourier transform and Wigner optics
    • § 6 Fractional Fourier transform and Fourier optics
    • § 7 Fractional Fourier transform and wave-propagation optics
    • § 8 Operational properties of the fractional Fourier transform
    • § 9 Conclusions
    • § 10. Acknowledgments
  • Author index for volume 43
  • Subject index for volume 43
  • Contents of previous volumes
  • Cumulative index – Volumes 1–43

Description

The seven reviews articles presented in this volume cover a broad range of subjects. The first article is concerned with the use of active optics in modern, large telescopes. The second article discusses variational methods used in nonlinear fibre optics and in related fields. The article by O. Keller which follows deals with a topic of historical interest, presenting a account of researches of the Danish physicist L.V. Lorenz who in 1867 established the electrodynamic theory of light, independently of the work of James Clerk Maxwell. The fourth article is concerned with the canonical quantum description of light propagation in dielectric media. The fifth article by D. Dragoman describes the similarities and the differences between classical optics and quantum mechanics in phase space. The article by R. Boyd and D. Gauthier which follows, summarizes research on pulse propagation effects in resonant material system. The concluding article by A. Torre is concerned with the fractional Fourier transform and some of it applications in optics. It is clear that the articles in this volume cover a broad range of subjects, some of which are likely to be of interest to many scientists concerned with optical theory or with optical devices.

Details

No. of pages:
634
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2002
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080929989
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510228

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.