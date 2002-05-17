Progress in Optics, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Active optics in modern large optical telescopes
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Principles of active optics
- § 3 Relationship between active-optics components and parameters
- § 4 Wavefront sensing
- § 5 Minimum elastic energy modes
- § 6 Support of large mirrors
- § 7 Alignment
- § 8 Modification of the telescope optical configuration
- § 9 Active-optics design for the NTT, the VLT and the Keck telescope
- § 10 Practical experience with active optics at the NTT, the VLT and the Keck telescope
- § 11 Existing active telescopes
- § 12 Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 2: Variational methods in nonlinear fiber optics and related fields
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Dynamics of solitons in a single-mode nonlinear optical fiber or waveguide
- § 3 Variational approximation for the inverse scattering transform
- § 4 Internal dynamics of vector (two-component) solitons
- § 5 Spatially nonuniform fibers and dispersion management
- § 6 Solitons in dual-core optical fibers
- § 7 Bragg-grating (gap) solitons
- § 8 Stable beams in a layered focusing-defocusing Kerr medium
- § 9 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 3: Optical works of L.V. Lorenz
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Biography of Lorenz
- § 3 Aether vibrations in polarized light
- § 4 Surface optics: the first theory
- § 5 Lorenz begins to doubt the elastic light theory
- § 6 The phenomenological light theory of Lorenz
- § 7 The electrodynamic theory of Lorenz
- § 8 The discovery of the Lorenz-Lorentz relation
- § 9 Light scattering by molecules and a sphere
- § 10 Lorenz and the aether
- Chapter 4: Canonical quantum description of light propagation in dielectric media
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Origin of the macroscopic approach
- § 3 Macroscopic theories and their applications
- § 4 Microscopic theories
- § 5 Microscopic models as related to macroscopic concepts
- § 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Phase space correspondence between classical optics and quantum mechanics
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 The phase space in classical optics and quantum mechanics
- § 3 Definitions and properties of phase space distribution functions
- § 4 Nonclassical states in phase space
- § 5 Measurement procedures of phase space distribution functions in quantum mechanics and classical optics
- § 6 Propagation of classical fields and quantum states in phase space
- § 7 Interactions of classical fields and quantum states as phase space overlap
- § 8 Classical and quantum interference in phase space
- § 9 Universality of the phase space treatment
- § 10 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: “Slow” and “fast” light
- § 1 Elementary concepts
- § 2 Optical pulse propagation in a resonant system
- § 3 Nonlinear optics for slow light
- § 4 Experimental studies of slow light
- § 5 Experimental studies of fast light
- § 6 Discussion and conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 7: The fractional Fourier transform and some of its applications to optics
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 The fractional Fourier transform
- § 3 The optical fractional Fourier transform
- § 4 Fractional Fourier transform and lens optics
- § 5 Fractional Fourier transform and Wigner optics
- § 6 Fractional Fourier transform and Fourier optics
- § 7 Fractional Fourier transform and wave-propagation optics
- § 8 Operational properties of the fractional Fourier transform
- § 9 Conclusions
- § 10. Acknowledgments
- Author index for volume 43
- Subject index for volume 43
- Contents of previous volumes
- Cumulative index – Volumes 1–43
Description
The seven reviews articles presented in this volume cover a broad range of subjects. The first article is concerned with the use of active optics in modern, large telescopes. The second article discusses variational methods used in nonlinear fibre optics and in related fields. The article by O. Keller which follows deals with a topic of historical interest, presenting a account of researches of the Danish physicist L.V. Lorenz who in 1867 established the electrodynamic theory of light, independently of the work of James Clerk Maxwell. The fourth article is concerned with the canonical quantum description of light propagation in dielectric media. The fifth article by D. Dragoman describes the similarities and the differences between classical optics and quantum mechanics in phase space. The article by R. Boyd and D. Gauthier which follows, summarizes research on pulse propagation effects in resonant material system. The concluding article by A. Torre is concerned with the fractional Fourier transform and some of it applications in optics. It is clear that the articles in this volume cover a broad range of subjects, some of which are likely to be of interest to many scientists concerned with optical theory or with optical devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 17th May 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929989
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510228
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Emil Wolf Serial Editor
Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA