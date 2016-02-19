Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444101112, 9780080879734

Progress in Optics, Volume 9

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879734
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 421
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
209.00
177.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
421
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1971
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080879734

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.