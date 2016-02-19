Progress in Optics, Volume 9
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879734
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 421
Details
- No. of pages:
- 421
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879734
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Emil Wolf Serial Editor
Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.