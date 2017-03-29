Progress in Optics, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Modern Aspects of Intensity Interferometry With Classical Light
Tomohiro Shirai
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Hanbury Brown–Twiss Effect With Classical Electromagnetic Beams
- 3 Ghost Imaging and Diffraction With Classical Light
- 4 Optical Coherence Tomography Based on Classical Intensity Interferometry
- 5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two: Optical Testing and Interferometry
Daniel Malacara-Hernández and Daniel Malacara-Doblado
- 1 Wavefront Representation and Its Characteristics
- 2 Tests That Measure Wavefront Distortions
- 3 Tests That Measure Transverse Aberrations
- 4 Tests That Measure Curvature
- 5 Interferogram Analysis
- 6 Phase Shifting Interferometry
- 7 Testing of Aspherical Surfaces
Chapter Three: Generation of Partially Coherent Beams
Yangjian Cai, Yahong, Chen, Jiayi Yu, Xianlong Liu and Lin Liu
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Characterization and Generation of Various Partially Coherent Beams
- 3 Summary
Chapter Four: Optical Models and Symmetries
Kurt B. Wolf
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Euclidean Group
- 3 The Fundamental Object of a Model
- 4 The Geometric Model
- 5 The Wave and Helmholtz Models
- 6 Paraxial Models
- 7 Linear Transformations of Phase Space
- 8 The Metaxial Regime
- 9 Discrete Optical Models
- Appendix A The SU(2) Wigner Function
Chapter Five: Classical Coherence of Blackbody Radiation
Kasimir Blomstedt, Ari T. Friberg and Tero Setala
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Blackbody Radiation Inside a Cavity
- 3 Blackbody Radiation in an Aperture
- 4 Blackbody Radiation in the Far Zone of an Aperture
- 5 Summary
- Appendix A Blackbody Coherence in Cavities
- Appendix B Derivation of Aperture and Far-Field Mutual Coherence Matrices
Description
Progress in Optics, Volume 62, an ongoing series, contains more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers that have become permanent records for many important developments. In this updated volume, users will find valuable updates on topics such as optical testing, the modern aspects of intensity interferometry with classical light, the generation of partially coherent beams, optical models and symmetries, and more. This book's contributions have become standard references in scientific articles, providing the state-of-the-art to researchers and practitioners who work in the field of optics.
Readership
Researchers, professors, postgraduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120002
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128119990
About the Serial Editors
Taco Visser Serial Editor
Taco D. Visser is a Professor of Physics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He has published more than one hundred papers on various topics in optics, such as scattering, diffraction, waveguides, coherence theory, singular optics and surface plasmon polaritions. Next to his theoretical work he is also actively engaged in experiments in nano-optics.
Department of Physics and Astronomy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands