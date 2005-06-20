Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400794, 9780080457772

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 79

1st Edition

Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080457772
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400794
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 2005
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Genetic Switches During Bacteriophage Lambda Development; Molecular Aspects of Meiotic Chromosome Synapsis and Recombination; Non-HKD Phospholipase D Enzymes: New Players in Phosphatidic Acid Signaling?; Nucleotide Excision Repair; Signal Transduction Pathways in Cancer Development and as Targets for Cancer Prevention; ADAR Gene Family and A-to-I RNA Editing: Diverse Roles in Post-transcriptional Gene Regulation; The Second paradigm for Activation of Transcription; Families of Protein Phosphatase 1 Modulators Activated by PKA and PKC: Focus on Brain

Description

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.

Readership

Molecular biologists and all those who are concerned with the living cell.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080457772
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400794

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist—for whom the numerous references will be invaluable—but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." —BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Editors

Kivie Moldave Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

