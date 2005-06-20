Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Genetic Switches During Bacteriophage Lambda Development; Molecular Aspects of Meiotic Chromosome Synapsis and Recombination; Non-HKD Phospholipase D Enzymes: New Players in Phosphatidic Acid Signaling?; Nucleotide Excision Repair; Signal Transduction Pathways in Cancer Development and as Targets for Cancer Prevention; ADAR Gene Family and A-to-I RNA Editing: Diverse Roles in Post-transcriptional Gene Regulation; The Second paradigm for Activation of Transcription; Families of Protein Phosphatase 1 Modulators Activated by PKA and PKC: Focus on Brain
Description
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Readership
Molecular biologists and all those who are concerned with the living cell.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 20th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457772
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400794
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist—for whom the numerous references will be invaluable—but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." —BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kivie Moldave Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.