Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400787, 9780080925158

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 78

1st Edition

Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080925158
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400787
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd August 2004
Page Count: 376

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Multiple Mechanisms of Male-Specific Gene Expression: Lessons from the Mouse Sex-Limited Protein (slp) Gene; Broad Specificity of SR (Serine/Arginine) Proteins in the Regulation of Alternative Splicing of Pre-messenger RNA; Flavoprotein Disulfide Reductases: Advances in Chemistry and Function; Transcriptional Regulation of the Metazoan Stress Protein Response; Advances in the Molecular Biology of Tombusviruses: Gene Expression, Genome Replication and Recombination; The PCNA-RFC Families of DNA Clamps and Clamp Loaders; Phosphoribosyltransferase Mechanisms and Roles in Nucleic Acid Metabolism; Cooperation of endo- and exoribonucleases in Chloroplast mRNA Turnover.

Description

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.

Readership

Molecular biologists and all those who are concerned with the living cell.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925158
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400787

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist—for whom the numerous references will be invaluable—but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." —BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Editors

Kivie Moldave Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.