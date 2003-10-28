Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400763, 9780080522708

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 76

1st Edition

Subject Index Volume (40-72)

Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080522708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400763
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 2003
Page Count: 241
Description

This is a cumulative subject index for volumes 40-72 of Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology. This series is intended to bring to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.

Key Features

  • Cumulative subject index for volumes 40-72 of  Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology.
  • Brings to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics and cell biology.

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist—for whom the numerous references will be invaluable—but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." —BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Editors

Kivie Moldave Editor

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

