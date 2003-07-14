Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400732, 9780080497860

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 73

1st Edition

Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080497860
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400732
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th July 2003
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

T7 RNA Polymer DNA Supercoiling & Transcription Control: A Model from the study of suppression of the leu-500 mutation in Salmonella typhimurium topA strains Protein Tyrosyl Phosphatases in T-cell Activation: Implication for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Transcriptional Activity Dynamic Interplay between O-Glycosylation and O-Phosphorylation of Nucleocytoplasmic Proteins: A New Paradigm for Metabolic Control of Signal Transduction and Transcription Fidelity Mechanisms of DNA Polymerase Beta Mechanistic Studies on Protein Tyrosine Phosphatases The CCR4-NOT Complex Plays Diverse Roles in mRNA Metabolism Transcriptional Control of Multidrug Resistance in the yeast Sacchar

Description

Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes. Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology. Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology is intended to bring to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches and ideas in molecular biology
  • Includes contributions from the leaders in the field
  • Has abundant references

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics and cell biology

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497860
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400732

Praise for the Serial: "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist - for whom the numerous references will be invaluable - but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." -British Medical Journal

About the Editors

Kivie Moldave Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

