Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400725, 9780080522678

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 72

1st Edition

Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080522678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2002
Page Count: 485
Table of Contents

Viral Strategies of Translation initiation: Ribosomal Shunt and Reinitiation
Initiation of Eukaryotic DNA Replication- Regulation and Mechanisms
Deoxyribonucleotide Synthesis in Anaerobic Microorganisms: The Class III Ribonucleotide Reductase
Regulation of Pathways of mRNA Destabilization and Stabilization
Jasmonates and Octadecanoids - Signals in Plant Stress Responses and Development
The Ubiquitous nature of RNA Chaperone Proteins
Mechanisms of basal and kinase-inducible transcription activation by CREB
eIF4A: The Godfather of the DEAD box Helicases
CTD phosphatase, role in RNA polymerase II cycling and the regulation of transcript elongation
Translational control of gene expression: role of IRESes and consequences on cell transformation and angiogenesis
Structure and Function of Hexameric RNA to Drive Viral DNA Packaging Motor

Description

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, geneticists, and cell biologists

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist -- for whom the numerous references will be invaluable -- but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Editors

Kivie Moldave Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

