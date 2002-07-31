Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 72
Table of Contents
Viral Strategies of Translation initiation: Ribosomal Shunt and Reinitiation
Initiation of Eukaryotic DNA Replication- Regulation and Mechanisms
Deoxyribonucleotide Synthesis in Anaerobic Microorganisms: The Class III Ribonucleotide Reductase
Regulation of Pathways of mRNA Destabilization and Stabilization
Jasmonates and Octadecanoids - Signals in Plant Stress Responses and Development
The Ubiquitous nature of RNA Chaperone Proteins
Mechanisms of basal and kinase-inducible transcription activation by CREB
eIF4A: The Godfather of the DEAD box Helicases
CTD phosphatase, role in RNA polymerase II cycling and the regulation of transcript elongation
Translational control of gene expression: role of IRESes and consequences on cell transformation and angiogenesis
Structure and Function of Hexameric RNA to Drive Viral DNA Packaging Motor
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Biochemists, molecular biologists, geneticists, and cell biologists
- No. of pages:
- 485
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 31st July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522678
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400725
Praise for the Series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist -- for whom the numerous references will be invaluable -- but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
