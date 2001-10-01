Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 70
Table of Contents
Some Articles Planned for Future Volumes. Lysyl Oxidases: A Novel Multifunctional Amine Oxidase Family,
K. Csiszar. Distinct Regulatory Properties of Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Kinase and Phosphatase Isoforms,
T.E. Roche, J.C. Baker, X. Yan, Y. Hiromasa, X. Gong, T. Peng, J. Dong, A. Turkan, and S.A. Kasten. A Tale of Two HSV-1 Helicases: Roles of Phage and Animal Virus Helicases in DNA Replication and Recombination,
B. Marintcheva and S.K. Weller. The RNA World of Plant Mitochondria,
M. Hoffmann, J. Kuhn, K. Daschner, and S. Binder. Multiple Controlling Mechanisms of FGF1 Gene Expression through Multiple Tissue-Specific Promoters,
I.M. Chiu, K. Touhalisky, and C. Baran. Structure and Function of Branched Chain Aminotransferases,
S. Hutson. Functional Significance and Mechanism of elF5-Promoted GTP Hydrolysis in Eukaryotic Translation Initiation,
S. Das and U. Maitra. Nonribosomal Biosynthesis of Microbial Chromopeptides,
U. Keller and F. Schauwecker. Manipulation of tRNA Properties by Structure-Based and Combinatorial in Vitro Approaches,
S. Vortler, J. Putz and R. Giege. Index.
Description
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Biochemists, Molecular Biologists, Geneticists, and Cell Biologists.
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist—for whom the numerous references will be invaluable—but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." @source:—-BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
Kivie Moldave Serial Editor
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.