Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Structure, Mechanism, and Evolution of the mRNA Capping Apparatus, S. Shuman. Folding of a Nascent Peptide on the Ribosome, B. Hardesty and G. Kramer. Exoribonucleases and Their Multiple Roles in RNA Metabolism, M.P. Deutscher and Z. Li. Protein Traffic in Bacteria: Multiple Routes From the Ribosome To and Across the Membrane, M. Hüller, H.-G. Koch, K. Beck, and U. Schäfer. The Intrinsically Unstable Life of DNA Triple Repeats Associated with Human Hereditary Disorders, R.P. Bowater and R.D. Wells. Molecular and Cell Biology of Acid b-Glucosidase and Prosaposin. Regulation and Function of the Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterase (PDE3) Gene Family, Y. Shakur, L.S. Holst, T.R. Landstrom, M. Movsesian, E. Degerman, and V. Manganiello. Understanding Nuclear Receptor Function: From DNA to Chromatin to the Interphase Nucleus, G.L. Hager. A Unique Combination of Transcription Factors Controls Differentiation of Thyroid Cells, G. Damante, G. Tell, and R. Di Lauro. Regulation of Metallothionein Gene Expression, K. Ghoshal and S.T. Jacob. Chapter References. Index.
Description
Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes.
Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology.
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Key Features
- Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
- Features contributions from leaders in their fields
- Contains abundant references
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology. Also intended for academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 11th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400664
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.