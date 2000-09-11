Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400657, 9780080544434

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080544434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th September 2000
Page Count: 405
Table of Contents

Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterases: Relating Structure and Function, S.H. Francis, I.V. Turko, and J.D. Corbin. Thyroid Hormone Regulation of Apoptotic Tissue Remodeling: Implications from Molecular Analysis of Amphibian Metamorphosis, Y.-B. Shi and A. Ishizuya-Oka. Role of S6 Phosphorylation and S6 Kinase in Cell Growth, S. Volarevic and G. Thomas. Molecular Characterization of Monoamine Oxidases A and B, C.W. Abell and S.-W. Kwan. Squalene Synthase: Structure and Regulation, T.R. Tansey and I. Schechter. Yeast Chromatin Structure and Regulation of GAL Gene Expression, R. Bash and D. Lohr. A Coordinated Interplay: Proteins with Multiple Functions in DNA Replication, DNA Repair, Cell Cycle/Checkpoint Control, and Transcription, M. Stucki, I. Staglijar, Z.O. Jónsson, and U. Hübscher. Signal Transduction Pathways and the Modification of Chromatin Structure, J.R. Davie and V.A. Spencer. RGS Proteins: Lessons from the RGS9 Subfamily, C.W. Cowan, W. He, and T.G. Wensel. Regulation of Mammalian Cell Membrane Biosynthesis, A. Lykidis and S. Jackowski. Chapter References Index.

Description

Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and idea in molecular biology. Contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Features contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Contains abundant references

Readership

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

