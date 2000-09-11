Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterases: Relating Structure and Function, S.H. Francis, I.V. Turko, and J.D. Corbin. Thyroid Hormone Regulation of Apoptotic Tissue Remodeling: Implications from Molecular Analysis of Amphibian Metamorphosis, Y.-B. Shi and A. Ishizuya-Oka. Role of S6 Phosphorylation and S6 Kinase in Cell Growth, S. Volarevic and G. Thomas. Molecular Characterization of Monoamine Oxidases A and B, C.W. Abell and S.-W. Kwan. Squalene Synthase: Structure and Regulation, T.R. Tansey and I. Schechter. Yeast Chromatin Structure and Regulation of GAL Gene Expression, R. Bash and D. Lohr. A Coordinated Interplay: Proteins with Multiple Functions in DNA Replication, DNA Repair, Cell Cycle/Checkpoint Control, and Transcription, M. Stucki, I. Staglijar, Z.O. Jónsson, and U. Hübscher. Signal Transduction Pathways and the Modification of Chromatin Structure, J.R. Davie and V.A. Spencer. RGS Proteins: Lessons from the RGS9 Subfamily, C.W. Cowan, W. He, and T.G. Wensel. Regulation of Mammalian Cell Membrane Biosynthesis, A. Lykidis and S. Jackowski. Chapter References Index.
Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and idea in molecular biology. Contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
