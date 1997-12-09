Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400596, 9780080863474

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863474
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400596
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 1997
Page Count: 373
Table of Contents

T.P. Sakmar, Rhodopsin: A Prototypical G Protein-Coupled Receptor.

N. Sueoka, Cell Membrane and Chromosome Replication in Bacillus subtilis.

R.H. Shafer, Stability and Structure of Model DNA Triplexes and Quadruplexes and Their Interactions with Small Ligands.

C.V.C. Glover III, On the Physiological Role of Casein Kinase II in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

W.L. McKeehan, F. Wang, and M. Kan, The Heparan Sulfate-Fibroblast Growth Factor Family: Diversity of Structure and Function.

K.H. Nierhaus, H.B. Stuhrmann, and D. Svergun, The Ribosomal Elongation Cycle and the Movement of tRNAs Across the Ribosome.

D.H. Ives and S. Ikeda, Life on the Salvage Path: The Deoxynucleoside Kinases of Lactobacillus Acidophilus R-26.

S.L-A. Samson and L. Gedamu, Molecular Analyses of Metallothionein Gene Regulation.

M.V. Kumar and D.J. Tindall, Transcriptional Regulation of the Steroid Receptor Genes.

M. Ohno, R. Ménez, T. Ogawa, J.M. Danse, Y. Shimoshigashi, C. Fromen, F. Duncancel, S. Zinn-Justin, M.H. Le Du, J-C. Boulain, T. Tamiya, and A. Ménez, Molecular Evolution of Snake Toxins: Is the Functional Diversity of Snake Toxins Associated with a Mechanism of Accelerated Evolution? Chapter References. Index.

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

