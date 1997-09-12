Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400589, 9780080863467

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 58

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400589
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 1997
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
177.23
150.65
180.00
153.00
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
19100.00
16235.00
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A. Hampel, The Hairpin Ribozyme: Discovery, Two-dimensional Model and Development for Gene Therapy.

J.A. Winkles, Serum- and Polypeptide Growth Factor-Inducible Gene Expression in Mouse Fibroblasts.

C.O. Brostrom and M.A. Brostrom, Regulation of Translational Initiation During Cellular Responses to Stress.

K. Shive Matthews and J.C. Nichols, Lactose Repressor Protein: Functional Properties and Structure.

D.R. Winge, Copper-Regulatory Domain Involved in Gene Expression.

S. Nwaka and H. Holzer, Molecular Biology of Trehalose and the Trehalases in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Y-J. Fei, V. Ganapathy, and F.H. Leibach, Molecular and Structural Features of the Proton-Coupled Oligopeptide Transporter Superfamily.

F. Osman and S. Subramani, Double-Strand Break-Induced Recombination in Eukaryotes.

P. Bross, Brage S. Andresen, and N. Gregersen, Impaired Folding and Subunit Assembly as Disease Mechanism: The Example of Medium-Chain acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency.

E.J. Arts and S.F. Le Grice, Interaction of Retroviral Reverse Transcriptase with Template-Primer Duplexes During Replication. Chapter References Index.

Description

Praise for the Series "In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in Biotechnology and Applied Biochemistry

"Full of interst not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863467
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400589

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.