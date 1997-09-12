Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A. Hampel, The Hairpin Ribozyme: Discovery, Two-dimensional Model and Development for Gene Therapy.
J.A. Winkles, Serum- and Polypeptide Growth Factor-Inducible Gene Expression in Mouse Fibroblasts.
C.O. Brostrom and M.A. Brostrom, Regulation of Translational Initiation During Cellular Responses to Stress.
K. Shive Matthews and J.C. Nichols, Lactose Repressor Protein: Functional Properties and Structure.
D.R. Winge, Copper-Regulatory Domain Involved in Gene Expression.
S. Nwaka and H. Holzer, Molecular Biology of Trehalose and the Trehalases in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Y-J. Fei, V. Ganapathy, and F.H. Leibach, Molecular and Structural Features of the Proton-Coupled Oligopeptide Transporter Superfamily.
F. Osman and S. Subramani, Double-Strand Break-Induced Recombination in Eukaryotes.
P. Bross, Brage S. Andresen, and N. Gregersen, Impaired Folding and Subunit Assembly as Disease Mechanism: The Example of Medium-Chain acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency.
E.J. Arts and S.F. Le Grice, Interaction of Retroviral Reverse Transcriptase with Template-Primer Duplexes During Replication. Chapter References Index.
Description
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.