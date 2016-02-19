Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400039, 9780080862910

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.N. Davidson Waldo Cohn
eBook ISBN: 9780080862910
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 362
No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080862910

About the Serial Editors

J.N. Davidson Serial Editor

Department of Biochemistry The University of Glasgow, Scotland

Department of Biochemistry, The University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland

Waldo Cohn Serial Editor

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

