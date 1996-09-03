Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R.M. Blumenthal, D.W. Borst, and R.G. Matthews, Experimental Analysis of Global Gene Regulation in Escherichia coli.
J.R. Chamberlain, A.J. Tranguch, E. Pagán-Ramos, and D.R. Engelke, Eukaryotic Nuclear RNase P: Structures and Functions.
D.P. Mascott, L.S. Goessling, D. Rup, and R.E. Thach, Effects of the Ferritin Open Reading Frame on Translational Induction by Iron.
C.M.G. Simbulan-Rosenthal, D.S. Rosenthal, R. Ding, J. Jackman, and M.E. Smulson, Depletion of Nuclear Poly(ADP-ribose) Polymerase by Antisense RNA Expression: Influence on Genomic Stability, Chromatin Organization, DNA Repair, and DNA Replication.
J.P.G. Ballesta and M. Remacha, The Large Ribosomal Subunit Stalk as a Regulatory Element of the Eukaryotic Translational Machinery.
M.R. Blackburn and R.E. Kellems, Regulation and Function of Adenosine Deaminase in Mice.
Z.-Y. Wang and T.F. Deuel, S1-Nuclease-Sensitive DNA Structures Contribute to Transcriptional Regulation of the Human PDGF A-chain.
C.R. Astell, Q. Liu, C.E. Harris, J. Brunstein, H.K. Jindal, and P. Tam, Minute Virus of Mice cis-Acting Sequences Required for Genome Replication and the Role of the trans-Acting Viral Protein, NS-1. Chapter References. Index.
Description
Details
- No. of pages:
- 291
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 3rd September 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863436
About the Serial Volume Editors
Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.