Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400558, 9780080863436

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863436
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 1996
Page Count: 291
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
85.85
161.00
136.85
19100.00
16235.00
126.00
107.10
166.00
141.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

R.M. Blumenthal, D.W. Borst, and R.G. Matthews, Experimental Analysis of Global Gene Regulation in Escherichia coli.

J.R. Chamberlain, A.J. Tranguch, E. Pagán-Ramos, and D.R. Engelke, Eukaryotic Nuclear RNase P: Structures and Functions.

D.P. Mascott, L.S. Goessling, D. Rup, and R.E. Thach, Effects of the Ferritin Open Reading Frame on Translational Induction by Iron.

C.M.G. Simbulan-Rosenthal, D.S. Rosenthal, R. Ding, J. Jackman, and M.E. Smulson, Depletion of Nuclear Poly(ADP-ribose) Polymerase by Antisense RNA Expression: Influence on Genomic Stability, Chromatin Organization, DNA Repair, and DNA Replication.

J.P.G. Ballesta and M. Remacha, The Large Ribosomal Subunit Stalk as a Regulatory Element of the Eukaryotic Translational Machinery.

M.R. Blackburn and R.E. Kellems, Regulation and Function of Adenosine Deaminase in Mice.

Z.-Y. Wang and T.F. Deuel, S1-Nuclease-Sensitive DNA Structures Contribute to Transcriptional Regulation of the Human PDGF A-chain.

C.R. Astell, Q. Liu, C.E. Harris, J. Brunstein, H.K. Jindal, and P. Tam, Minute Virus of Mice cis-Acting Sequences Required for Genome Replication and the Role of the trans-Acting Viral Protein, NS-1. Chapter References. Index.

Description

Praise for the Series: "In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in Biotechnology and Applied Biochemistry "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist - for whom the numerous references will be invaluable - but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Details

No. of pages:
291
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863436

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.